Flying Ace Express Car Wash 14th Grand Opening Raises Record $ 21,628.63 for Mason Food Pantry

MASON, Ohio, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Ace Express Car Wash celebrated the grand opening of its 14th express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes alongside a monetary donation campaign for the Mason Food Pantry. Throughout the grand opening period at 5810 Tylersville Rd in Mason, OH, Flying Ace gave away more than 3,039 free car washes at a retail value of over $54,000. Flying Ace also collected $21,628.63 in monetary donations for the Mason Food Pantry, the largest grand opening donation total in the Company's history.

During the grand opening, Flying Ace offered a free signature "Flying Ace" car wash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Mason Food Pantry. Flying Ace Express Car Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with 100% of proceeds being donated directly to Mason Food Pantry. ChemQuest, an industry leading car wash chemical products and service provider for Flying Ace Express, also stepped in and generously donated $1,000.

"Our ultimate goal with our Grand Opening donation campaigns is to make significant, positive change in each community we operate in, and we find we do that best when we support great, hyper-local nonprofit organizations such as the Mason Food Pantry," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO and Moo Moo Express Car Wash Founder. "This record donation will provide thousands of meals to hundreds of Mason families in need, which is a cause we are more than honored to help support."

Flying Ace Express is Dayton, Ohio and Richmond, Indiana's leader in the high-end, express car wash market. The company currently operates 14 express washes throughout Greater Dayton, Ohio and Richmond, Indiana.

About Flying Ace Express Car Wash:

Founded in 2015, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is Dayton, Ohio and Richmond, Indiana's award-winning, premier express car wash with 14 locations and rapidly expanding. Flying Ace's fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.flyingacecarwash.com.

About Mason Food Pantry:

Founded in 2002, Mason Food Pantry's purpose is to serve as an interim support facility for the Mason community. Their vision is to see individuals empowered and to go from need to abundance. For more information, visit www.masonfoodpantry.org.

