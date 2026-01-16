FlyQuest and Logitech G Expand Partnership Across All Competitive Teams

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyQuest today announced the expansion of its partnership with Logitech G, extending support across FlyQuest's full competitive ecosystem. Following a successful collaboration with FlyQuest RED, the partnership will now include all FlyQuest teams, reinforcing a shared commitment to performance, innovation, and elite competitive standards.

This expansion marks a significant evolution of the relationship between FlyQuest and Logitech. By outfitting FlyQuest's athletes and creators across all titles with Logitech G's industry-leading gaming gear, the partnership ensures consistent, high-performance equipment at every level of competition.

"Logitech G has been an outstanding partner, and the expansion to all our teams reflects the trust and momentum we've built together," said Patrick Fenn, EVP, Partnerships at FlyQuest. "Our work with Logitech G goes far beyond logos and product placement. From co-development of the next generation of products to performance research, we are setting the standard for what excellence looks like in esports."

"Pro players know that Logitech G is at the top of the peripherals game," said Josh "INS" Potter, FlyQuest's Counterstrike 2 in-game leader, "As someone who swapped over to the new PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse recently, I'm super excited about the support Logitech G provides and working with them to develop future products."

Logitech G has supported FlyQuest RED, the acclaimed women's competitive roster, for years, and co-developed products with feedback from their players. With the expansion of the partnership to include all teams, the co-development process between Logitech and FlyQuest will reach almost every corner of gaming.

"Our expanded partnership with FlyQuest reflects our shared commitment for excellence in esports," said Robin Piispanen, GM of Pro Gaming at Logitech G. "Only by working with the top athletes such as FlyQuest can we learn to bring the future of performance in esports. We're excited to help set a new standard for collaboration and innovation across the FlyQuest ecosystem."

The expanded partnership will be visible across FlyQuest's competitive teams, digital channels, live events, and collaborative content initiatives throughout the 2026 season and beyond.

About Logitech G

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

About FlyQuest

FlyQuest is a premier North American multi-title esports organization, founded on January 6, 2017. Owned by the Viola family, who also own the NHL's Florida Panthers, FlyQuest has built a reputation not only for competitive excellence but also for its values-driven approach to gaming. With a strong focus on sustainability, inclusivity, and performance, FlyQuest is on a mission to make the gaming space better than we found it.

