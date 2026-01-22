FlyQuest and Tradeify Announce Org-Wide Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyQuest today announced its partnership with Tradeify, covering all FlyQuest's athletic teams and creators. The partnership will introduce the Tradeify platform to gamers as a safe, risk-free environment to learn how to trade, with an emphasis on developing skills and exploring career growth.

Gryffinn - FlyQuest League of Legends Pro Player

The collaboration by FlyQuest and Tradeify embodies industry-leading drive to work with brands passionate about gaming while bringing value to the community in an ever-changing landscape. By working together, FlyQuest fans will have the opportunity to learn how trading works alongside their favorite professional esports athletes through engaging content and on-site activations at a variety of esports events in 2026.

"As a former investment banker and now esports exec, I think I uniquely understand how the democratization of investing presents a huge opportunity for smart and ambitious gamers. But I also know most young people who start day-trading do it without understanding the risks. That's why we are so excited to welcome Tradeify to esports and the FlyFam. By offering simulated digital prop trading accounts and tons of educational tools, gamers can start to learn trading the best way, by doing it, without having to risk their own personal net worth. With Tradeify, anyone can start to learn to trade safely and take better control of their financial future." - Brian Anderson, CEO of FlyQuest

Tradeify is a company built by lifelong gamers looking to operate an honest, transparent proprietary trading firm. This partnership enables Tradeify to connect with FlyQuest's competitive-minded community, educating gamers on how they can transfer their learned-skills to a potential trading career. As part of Tradeify's mission to make trading more accessible, the brands will activate at FlyQuest booths in addition to a first-in-class, revolutionary futures trading LAN tournament, with more details to come later in the year.

Brett Simberkoff, Founder and CEO, Tradeify: "Our team is full of long-time League of Legends fans, and we are very excited to partner with one of the LCS's most storied organizations in FlyQuest. Very few esports groups worldwide share the same determination and drive as FlyQuest to grow and compete while maintaining the same beliefs and goals since they first started. We are proud to support their community as they continue their LoL rise and compete in all of their titles. Just like a successful trader, only the consistent and disciplined will come out on top, and we believe FlyQuest is the embodiment of these attributes in the gaming world."

The partnership will be visible across FlyQuest's competitive teams, digital channels, live events, and collaborative content initiatives throughout the 2026 season and beyond.

About Tradeify

Tradeify is a global trader evaluation platform that enables retail traders to demonstrate their abilities in simulated market environments and qualify for performance-based rewards. By removing high upfront costs, Tradeify makes trading more accessible for individuals looking to prove their skills and scale responsibly. The platform offers fast, transparent payouts and has paid out more than $120 million to traders worldwide, cementing them as one of the best futures prop firms.

Through a combination of proprietary technology, trader education, and an active global community, Tradeify supports independent traders in building disciplined, professional trading careers.

About FlyQuest

FlyQuest is a premier North American multi-title esports organization, founded on January 6, 2017. Owned by the Viola family, who also own the NHL's Florida Panthers, FlyQuest has built a reputation not only for competitive excellence but also for its values-driven approach to gaming. With a strong focus on sustainability, inclusivity, and performance, FlyQuest is on a mission to make the gaming space better than we found it.

