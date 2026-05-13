FM and Disney Relaunch 'Disney Wild About Safety,' Presented by FM

Enhanced program reflects Disney's continued commitment to providing safe, memorable experiences

JOHNSTON, R.I. and LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FM and Disney Experiences today announced the relaunch of the Disney Wild About Safety program, an initiative dedicated to making safety education fun for families through engaging, educational content.

The revitalized program includes updated character artwork, refreshed educational materials and enhanced visual storytelling designed to resonate with guests around the world. The program reflects Disney's continued commitment to providing safe, memorable experiences for guests of all ages. The relaunch is further strengthened through a key collaboration with FM, a leading commercial property insurance company that leverages its scientific research capabilities and engineering expertise to help strengthen property resilience and preparedness.

Originally introduced in 2003, the overall goal of the Disney Wild About Safety program has been to engage families in safety through storytelling that promotes safe behavior and demonstrates Disney's commitment to delivering fun and safe experiences. The program features Timon and Pumbaa, from The Lion King animated movie, on a mission to help spread important safety messages through a series of illustrations in tip cards, activity books and videos utilized throughout the domestic and international theme parks, resorts and cruise ships. To date, the Disney Wild About Safety program has reached more than a billion children and families worldwide.

"We're excited to relaunch Disney Wild About Safety with refreshed content and expanded reach," said Greg Hale, vice president and chief safety officer at Disney Experiences. "Our collaboration with FM enhances the program's mission, adding valuable industry support as Disney continues to provide guests tips for staying safe while enjoying the magic of our theme parks and cruise ships – and at home."

With its nearly 200 years of working with and protecting global businesses, FM joins Disney Experiences in supporting the relaunch. The collaboration reinforces FM's and Disney's shared values of protection, enhancing risk awareness and ensuring reliable access to trusted guidance.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Disney to help prepare its guests so they can enjoy the vacation of a lifetime," said Randy Hodge, chief operating officer of FM. "Through our collaboration, FM will support Disney's innovative safety education program, helping guests get the most out of the incredible adventures in store for them at Disney's theme parks and cruise ships."

The Walt Disney Company and FM have worked together for more than 75 years. When Disney sought to build a theme park in the 1940s, it chose FM and its engineering-focused approach to commercial property insurance to ensure it developed a resilient venue to welcome the public. Disneyland Resort opened in 1955 in Anaheim, California, and FM has supported Disney and its theme park evolution ever since.

About FM

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM is a leading mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

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About Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Studios and National Geographic — into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. Seventy years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations — Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California; Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida; Tokyo Disneyland Resort; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort — and a seventh resort destination in development in Abu Dhabi. Currently, these destinations encompass 12 theme parks and 57 resorts across three continents. Beyond theme parks, Disney Signature Experiences includes a top-rated cruise line with eight ships and plans for five more; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai'i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; the world's largest children's publishing brands; one of the world's largest licensors of games across all platforms; Disney store locations around the world; and the Disney Store e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels and cruise ships.

SOURCE FM