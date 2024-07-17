FM Global Unveils Updated Brand to Reflect its Growth and Commitment to Protecting Client Risk

New Name, New Look, Same Trusted Partner

JOHNSTON, R.I., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurer FM Global today announced it is now known as FM. FM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Roberts unveiled the refreshed brand, which includes a new logo and tagline, during the company's midyear meeting.

FM Logo

In an environment of new and rapidly emerging risks, the updated brand reflects FM's evolving business and impact after nearly two centuries of partnering with and protecting global businesses. With its new name and visual identity, FM is more clearly recognizing and articulating the important role it plays in providing strength and stability to its clients, helping them protect the value of the business they have created.

FM will serve as the parent brand for its flagship mutual insurance company and commercial property insurer AFM (now known as FM Affiliated). The company's cargo insurance business, boiler and machinery reinsurance business and a new renewable energy unit will also incorporate the new FM brand name.

"Our new brand positions us collectively for our next wave of success by clarifying who we are and what we stand for: protection, partnership and progress," said Roberts. "We believe that by uniting our businesses under the FM brand, we will streamline and strengthen our market position, which will allow us to provide an even better experience for our current clients and reach more organizations that share our belief that the majority of property loss is preventable."

FM's new, bold "titanium" logo with precise facets represents engineering innovation, stability and the company's roots as Factory Mutual Insurance Company. It also resonates with a new tagline, "Protect Your Purpose." In addition, the design suggests protection and unity, supporting the company's commitment to its client and broker partnerships.

The new brand will proudly be displayed during the FM Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts, a new LPGA Tour event taking place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

The new brand marks another chapter in FM's nearly 200-year history. The company traces its roots to 1835, when Rhode Island textile mill owner Zachariah Allen banded together with like-minded manufacturers to create an insurance group dedicated to property loss prevention. Its original name: the Manufacturers Mutual Fire Insurance Company. Over the years the company expanded globally and innovated relentlessly, but remained steadfast in the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable. That philosophy will continue to serve as the bedrock of FM amid emerging challenges like climate change.

About FM

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM is a leading mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

