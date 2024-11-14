FM Names Randy Hodge Chief Operating Officer

Since joining FM in 1990, Hodge has held numerous staff and operations roles, including field engineer; group manager field engineering; account manager; assistant client service manager; client service manager; operations manager, Atlanta; and senior vice president, chief underwriting officer. Most recently he served as executive vice president, staff insurance operations.

"With Randy's deep knowledge of FM and long track record of delivering industry-leading solutions and services to our clients, he is uniquely positioned to take on the COO role and help lead FM into the future," said Malcolm Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of FM. "I would also like to extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to Bret for his incredible 38 years of leadership with FM, especially his unwavering commitment to our clients and their success."

Hodge earned bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from California State University.

