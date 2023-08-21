FMC Launches on Virtual Provider VIDGO

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC (Family Movie Classics), home to beloved and timeless movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced it has launched on virtual provider VIDGO. FMC is now distributed through five virtual providers, with VIDGO joining DIRECTV Stream, Frndly, Philo, and Freecast.

"VIDGO has been a great partner and we're delighted to extend the partnership to include FMC," said Cara Conte, SVP Affiliate Sales of FETV and FMC. "FMC now joins our sister network FETV on the VIDGO lineup and provides us with the opportunity to deliver our beloved content to an even broader audience."

Within two years of initial launch, FMC is now available in 25 million homes, making it one of the fastest-growing networks in America. The network's premiere movie event, The John Wayne Friday Night Feature, airs every Friday at 8p ET featuring the Duke's best films, including Rio Bravo, El Dorado, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Sands of Iwo Jima.

FMC's lineup is also highlighted by the Sunday Double Feature, Legends of the West, and Primetime Pictures. Featured films for August include Gilda (Rita Hayworth), Cowboy (Glenn Ford, Jack Lemmon), Bye Bye Birdie (Dick Van Dyke, Ann-Margret), Suddenly, Last Summer (Katharine Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor), and many more.

About FETV and FMC
Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1990's, and is currently available in 25 million homes on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, Comcast/Xfinity, DISH, FrndlyTV, Philo, altafiber and Freecast, and VIDGO. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

