FMI Foundation Honors Eggland's Best with Gold Plate Award

The winning programs are chosen by an independent panel of judges and rated on a wide variety of categories including the program's originality, audience reach and ability to scale. Eggland's Best's corporate participation and overall promotion of National Family Meals Month™ were also taken into consideration.

"After receiving many strong Gold Plate Award submissions, we are thrilled to recognize the Eggland's Best Better Family Meals program for its extensive reach and creativity in encouraging families to participate in the nationwide National Family Meals Month™ movement," said David Fikes, Executive Director, FMI Foundation. "The applications were meticulously reviewed, and it was clear that Eggland's Best is committed to promoting the importance of family meals year over year."

"At Eggland's Best, we strive to empower families to stay healthy by choosing nutritious and wholesome foods, and we're extremely pleased that our National Family Meals Month program is receiving this prestigious recognition," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "This honor reaffirms our commitment not only to raising awareness for the many benefits of family meals, but also our dedication to providing families with a high-quality product they can feel good about serving their families.

EB kicked off its Better Family Meals Program for the second year in a row with a goal of helping to educate families on the importance of spending time together and eating nutritious meals. As part of the program, EB continued to be a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good™ movement, which encourages people to take small steps every day to build lifelong healthy habits for themselves and for their families. The American Heart Association, in collaboration with Eggland's Best, shared healthy recipes and smart eating tips to make mealtime easier and more nutritious.

In year two of the campaign, Eggland's Best teamed up with Sur La Table to bring healthier cooking skills directly to families with a better-for-you interactive cooking series that featured nutritious EB eggs in 18,600 classes in Sur La Table locations across the U.S. In each class, attendees also took home delicious and nutritious recipes created by the American Heart Association and Eggland's Best.

"This is the second year I'm working with Eggland's Best on its Family Meals program, and I'm proud to have been a part of educating families on the importance of eating nutritious meals together," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "EB eggs are the perfect ingredient to incorporate into any family recipe! They are extremely versatile and packed with superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs – and certainly the only eggs I feed my family and recommend to my clients."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

