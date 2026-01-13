FMPA and Origis Energy Announce Completion of Whistling Duck Solar Energy Center

The fourth facility of the Florida Municipal Solar Project will support Florida cities with 75 MWac

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA), in conjunction with participating Florida municipal electric utilities and Origis Energy, announced the completion of Whistling Duck Solar Energy Center, which is supplying nearly 75 MWac of solar electricity to four Florida communities.

Whistling Duck Solar - Origis Energy

Whistling Duck Solar is the fourth solar site in the Florida Municipal Solar Project (FMSP) and concludes Phase II of the 300 MW project. Located in Levy County near Williston, Florida, the project supports FMPA's participation in affordable solar energy generation for its member utilities.

"As Whistling Duck commences its commercial operations, the Florida Municipal Solar Project can conclude Phase II of its solar expansion across 13 different communities," said Jacob Williams, general manager and CEO of FMPA. "Through this project, we have added 300 total MW of solar energy, which strengthens our ability to provide reliable and cost-effective solar power to our members while supporting long-term price stability for the communities they serve."

Homestead, Key West, Lake Worth Beach and Winter Park are each set to receive power from Whistling Duck Solar Energy Center. Homestead, Lake Worth Beach and Winter Park first began receiving solar power from Rice Creek Solar Energy Center last December at the initiation of Phase II of the FMSP.

FMPA serves as the project coordinator and participating municipal utilities - who are member-owners of FMPA - purchase power from the project. Origis Energy, a leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platform, is the builder, owner and operator of the facility.

"We are proud of our continued partnership with FMPA and its participating members. Whistling Duck Solar will directly contribute to FMPA's goal of providing efficient and stable solar power to the communities it serves," said Vikas Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Origis Energy. "We are excited about the addition of this project to Florida's energy infrastructure."

Whistling Duck Solar achieved commercial operation in December 2025 and follows the successful completion of 75 MWac Rice Creek Solar Energy Center from December 2024.

For more information on the Florida Municipal Solar Project or FMPA, visit www.fmpa.com.

For more on Whistling Duck, visit www.origisenergy.com/project/whistling-duck.

About Florida Municipal Power Agency

Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) is a wholesale power agency owned by 33 municipal electric utilities. FMPA's mission is to provide low-cost and reliable power for FMPA's owner customers that benefit their communities and customers. The 33 members of FMPA serve more than 4 million Florida residents and businesses and employ more than 4,700 people.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining Zero℠. As one of America's leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world's net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage plants across the U.S. Learn more at OrigisEnergy.com.

SOURCE Origis Energy