SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now open for the esteemed Best of Show Awards at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, now entering its 18th year. Recognized as the world's foremost gathering highlighting the advancements, trends, and key people shaping the multi-billion-dollar high-speed markets for memory, and storage technologies. FMS will be held August 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The FMS Best of Show Awards span across various categories, including:

FMS 2024 Opens Nominations for Best of Show Awards Spotlighting Innovation in Eight Categories

Most Innovative Sustainability Technology

Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application

Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation

Most Innovative Customer Implementation

Most Innovative Startup Company

Most Innovative Technology

Most Innovative Consumer Application

Most Innovative Enterprise Business Application

Jay Kramer, Master of Ceremonies and Chair of the Awards Program, emphasized the expanded scope of this year's event: "FMS is broadening its horizons as the preeminent platform for unveiling the latest technological breakthroughs driving current and upcoming applications. The Best of Show Awards at FMS shine a spotlight on leading-edge products, firms, and customer solutions, serving as prestigious acknowledgments of excellence in next-generation high-speed memory, data storage, SSD/HDD markets, and more."

Open to all FMS sponsoring and exhibiting companies, the Awards Program encompasses a diverse array of technologies and solutions. The FMS24 BOS Awards Ceremony is Tuesday, August 6, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm the Exhibit Hall FMS Theater. Winners will be announced and awards given at that time.

Nominations are due by 6 pm PDT on Friday, June 21, 2024, and may be completed online at:

https://futurememorystorage.com/program/events-awards/best-of-show-awards

To become an FMS sponsor or exhibitor, see the prospectus at:

https://futurememorystorage.com/assets/downloads/exhibitors/exhibitor-sponsor-prospectus-2024.pdf

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage technologies, and SSD and HDD markets. FMS is the world's largest conference and exhibition featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving high-speed memory technology adoption, and various storage technologies and applications within AI, enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud environments, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. It is the world's leading conference and exhibition that brings together customers, IT professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in memory and storage technologies. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is dedicated to shaping the future of storage applications, including its intersection with artificial intelligence.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-444-7115

SOURCE FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage