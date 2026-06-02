FNB Invests in Future Talent, Welcomes Summer Bank Internship Cohort

Next Generation of Financial Professionals Receive Hands-On Experience and Access to FNB's Award-Winning Culture

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today its 2026 summer internship class is its largest to date, part of nearly 150 seasonal team members the Company will welcome in the coming weeks.

FNB will welcome interns in a variety of departments — including Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Administration, Risk Management, Compliance, Audit, Finance, Marketing, Information Technology and Data — where they will gain hands-on experience by working directly with leaders on real-world projects while learning about the financial services industry.

According to the Department of Labor, Generation Z now represents a growing share of the U.S. workforce, surpassing Baby Boomers. The demographic shift presents opportunities for employers like FNB to use internship and development programs to further strengthen capabilities, spark innovation and build a more resilient, future-ready employee.

In line with its commitment to maintain a culture where employees at all levels can thrive, FNB provides clear, comprehensive career pathways spanning the journey from entry-level to seasoned professional. For example, many interns are hired as full-time employees, where they may progress through thoughtfully curated programs such as the:

FNB Development Program. The 12-month program serves as a springboard into banking or financial services careers by combining meaningful work experience with professional growth opportunities. FNB offers Development Programs for Advisory Business, Capital Markets, Commercial Credit, Consumer Banking, Corporate Finance and Analytics, Enterprise Operations, Independent Risk Management, Internal Audit and Treasury Management.



Emerging Leaders Program, a multi-faceted banking leadership development program introduced five years ago to identify and develop high-impact employees. The ten-month curriculum includes close engagement with executives, in-depth leadership training and skills development, and real experience with the process of moving a financial services initiative from concept to completion.

"Investing in early-career talent through internships and workplace development is essential to our long-term success," said Vincent Delie, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our programs give participants meaningful, real-world experiences while helping them build the skills, confidence and relationships needed to cultivate rewarding careers in banking. Our proven growth strategy creates career opportunities for high-caliber entry-level employees who ensure FNB remains strong, innovative and well positioned for the future."

Designed to foster future talent and immerse participants in FNB's culture, the paid summer internship program features weekly engagement activities, including lunch-and-learns with executive leaders and structured networking opportunities. The internship culminates in a summit at the end of the year in Pittsburgh, PA, where FNB's headquarters is located, where interns hear from Company leaders, including Delie. The summit also includes a panel of former interns who now work full time at FNB.

To further support new and current employees, FNB offers an award-winning culture that includes a range of resources that help employees recognize their potential, with a formal mentorship program, extensive training and learning services, and ample networking and volunteering opportunities. Full-time employees also have access to a comprehensive benefits package, featuring an industry‑leading 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement and mental health support through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), demonstrating the Company's commitment to total wellness.

Demonstrating its success empowering employees to thrive, FNB has earned more than 90 workplace awards based on employee feedback, including the National Culture Excellence award from Energage for Professional Development for the past three years.

Visit FNB's Careers page to explore internships, early-career banking jobs and full-time financial services opportunities with one of the industry's most compelling employers of choice.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $51 billion and more than 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and equipment financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management and advisory services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation