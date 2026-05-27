FNB Partners with Pittsburgh International Airport to Bring New Financial Services to Travelers

Partnership Reflects Shared Commitment to Innovation and Economic Growth Following the Opening of PIT's New Terminal

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), today announced that it is a Proud Partner of Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT). The collaboration follows the opening of PIT's new, $1.7 billion landside terminal in November — a once-in-a-generation investment that mirrors FNB's own transformation and commitment to shaping southwestern Pennsylvania's future.

FNB’s Digital Banking Center at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Together, PIT and FNB are ushering in a new era for the Greater Pittsburgh region: an airport redefining the travel experience and the premier Pittsburgh bank delivering innovative financial solutions and digital experiences that keep customers moving forward.

"Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal represents connectivity, progress and innovation — attributes that also define FNB," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "As a Proud Partner of PIT, we are combining our technology-driven banking solutions like eStore® and the Common app with Pittsburgh International Airport's vision for a world-class travel experience, ensuring that Pittsburgh remains a hub where economic opportunities take off. In the fast-paced world of PIT, travelers and airport employees will be able to acquire over 50 products and services in a fraction of the time to address the complete range of their financial needs just by stopping by our FNB Digital Banking Center."

Delie added, "We wish to congratulate Christina Cassotis and the entire team on the successful completion of the terminal construction and renovations."

With approximately 10 million annual travelers, PIT offers FNB a unique opportunity for far-reaching exposure each year, including:

Technology ‑ forward banking experiences , including a visually stunning Digital Banking Center located on the new terminal's Departure Level, allowing travelers and airport employees to access the Company's award‑winning digital platform eStore, along with FNB ATMs, an ATM with TellerChat — where users can engage with a banker via live video seven days a week, even during off‑hours — and a foreign currency exchange dispenser providing instant access to international cash before departure.

, including a visually stunning Digital Banking Center located on the new terminal's Departure Level, allowing travelers and airport employees to access the Company's award‑winning digital platform eStore, along with FNB ATMs, an ATM with TellerChat — where users can engage with a banker via live video seven days a week, even during off‑hours — and a foreign currency exchange dispenser providing instant access to international cash before departure. Prominent brand visibility throughout the new terminal, with FNB featured extensively across PIT's expansive digital signage network in high‑traffic passenger areas including departures, arrivals, baggage claim, the central core and key circulation corridors.

throughout the new terminal, with FNB featured extensively across PIT's expansive digital signage network in high‑traffic passenger areas including departures, arrivals, baggage claim, the central core and key circulation corridors. Bridging connections with travelers on hundreds of weekly flights departing PIT to destinations across and beyond FNB's physical footprint, leveraging the Company's regional strength and national digital banking capabilities to stay connected with customers wherever they travel.

"Our vision is for Pittsburgh International Airport to be one of the most innovative and passenger-focused airports in the world," said Christina Cassotis, Chief Executive Officer of PIT. "Partnering with FNB enables us to create a more convenient, connected experience for travelers in an airport built for Pittsburgh, by Pittsburgh."

The announcement builds on FNB's long history of investment in the Greater Pittsburgh area. From its new corporate headquarters to billions of dollars in small-business lending, community reinvestment and philanthropic contributions, FNB proudly embraces its role as an economic engine integral to the vitality of southwestern Pennsylvania and all of the communities it serves.

With over 75 branches and nearly 150 ATMs serving the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area — part of a network spanning more than 350 branches and 1,800 ATMs in total — FNB combines more than 160 years of service with the innovation of a forward-looking financial institution.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $51 billion and more than 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management and advisory services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

About Pittsburgh International Airport:

PIT serves approximately 10 million passengers annually. With the opening of its new terminal in 2025, PIT transforms the passenger experience and showcases the region's thriving economy as its new front door. PIT has recently won numerous prestigious awards, including from the American Society of Civil Engineers, Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers and was named by Fast Company magazine as One of the Most Innovative Companies in the World. PIT made history as the first airport to be awarded Universal Design Certification from the University at Buffalo's Center for Inclusive Design and Environmental Access, underscoring its global leadership in accessibility. Future Travel Experience named PIT a winner in its Pioneer innovation awards, and PIT's first-of-its-kind microgrid has garnered numerous accolades for resiliency and sustainability. For more information visit www.flypittsburgh.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation