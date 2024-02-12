F.N.B. Corporation Adds National Recognition as a Top Employer for Hispanic and Black Communities

Company's Inclusive Workplace Continues to Earn Awards

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) today announced that DiversityComm, a national news organization with a mission to create a more inclusive and equitable world, has named FNB a Top Hispanic Employer and a Top Black Employer for the second consecutive year. These recognitions build on the multiple awards FNB earned in 2023 specifically for its outstanding workplace culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"The drive to do what is right guides our inclusive, rewarding culture and is evident in the many workplace awards FNB has received," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our focus on building a strong, diverse workforce translates to superior performance and, ultimately, benefits our clients and the communities we serve."

Among FNB's 2023 awards were additional DiversityComm honors as a Top Employer for women (for the second consecutive year), a Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Company, and a "Best of the Best" Financial and Banking company for professional women and Black and Hispanic communities.1

FNB also continued to extend its more than 13 years of recognition from Energage, the independent research firm behind the nation's leading employer recognition program, Top Workplaces. FNB's range of Top Workplaces appearances include:

National

Top Workplaces USA (three times)

(three times) Financial Services (three times)

Culture Excellence Awards for Innovation, Leadership, Work-Life Flexibility, DE&I Practices (all twice), Compensation and Benefits, Employee Well-Being, Employee Appreciation and Professional Development

Regional

Greater Pittsburgh (13 times)

(13 times) Northeast Ohio (nine times)

(nine times) South Carolina (three times)

(three times) Charlotte (twice)

(twice) Baltimore (twice)

In 2023, FNB's employee-centric workplace was further reinforced by Newsweek's inaugural lists of America's Greatest Workplaces, with the Company receiving recognition on its overall national list as well as for Diversity, LGBTQ+, Veterans and Parents and Families.

FNB's focus on workplace diversity is part of a comprehensive effort to promote greater equality in its service area overall. In addition to the hundreds of millions of dollars the Company has invested in initiatives to strengthen historically underserved communities, FNB deploys financial education and products and services that are designed to empower consumers to bank with confidence and achieve their goals.

FNB's mission, vision and core values contribute to the extensive recognition the Company has received for its superior culture, financial performance and innovative client experience. To learn more, visit fnb-online.com/awards or explore career opportunities at fnb-online.com/careers.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $46 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

1 DiversityComm recognitions in 2022 and 2023 were featured in the following publications: Professional Woman's Magazine, Hispanic Network Magazine, and Black EOE Journal. DiversityComm is replacing those publications, among others, in 2024 with one publication called DiversityComm Magazine.

