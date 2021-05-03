F.N.B. Corporation's Banking Subsidiary Recognized as a Top Workplace in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced that it has been named a 2021 South Carolina Top Workplace based on employee feedback. After its initial expansion into the state in 2017, FNB received the Top Workplace recognition in its first time participating in the program, which is featured in Charleston Business Magazine, Greenville Business Magazine and Columbia Business Monthly.

"This Top Workplace recognition is evidence of the strength of our South Carolina team. Under the leadership of Regional President Len Hutchison, FNB employees have embraced our unified culture and commitment to our communities while the Company has continued to expand in the state," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We are proud to provide a positive work environment where dedicated employees are involved in organizational growth and success, which, in turn, translates to premium service for customers throughout our footprint."

FNB maintains a significant commercial banking and wealth management presence in South Carolina along with a retail network serving Charleston, York and Cherokee counties. The Company continues to grow its operations in the Charleston market, which today includes a downtown regional hub, convenient ATMs and locations at 317 Meeting Street and 429 West Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

This Top Workplace recognition is the most recent addition to an extensive list of third-party honors awarded to FNB for its exceptional workplace and commitment to its customers and communities. FNB recently was named one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes and the Company has earned more than 30 national and regional leading workplace awards. For more information, visit the Company's Awards and Recognition webpage on fnb-online.com.

The Top Workplace lists are administered independently by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $38 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com .

