FNB Extends Streak as a National Top Workplace

Recognized for Outstanding Culture and Excellence in Supporting New Employees

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), has once again earned nationwide recognition from Energage for its workplace culture and employee experience. In addition to its sixth consecutive Top Workplace USA award, co-presented by USA Today and Energage, and Top Workplace Financial Services award, the Bank added eight Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards to its extensive list of honors. FNB also was recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry‑Level Employees.

"Maintaining our culture and creating an environment where our employees thrive is an important objective for FNB," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "FNB employees continue to be engaged and energized, which directly results in superior service for our clients and outstanding returns for our shareholders."

Top Workplaces

FNB's Top Workplaces awards are given by Energage, an independent research firm specializing in workplace engagement and organizational health, based entirely on employee feedback from annual surveys. Employee input also earns the Company repeated regional Top Workplace honors in its markets, including Pittsburgh, northeast Ohio, Baltimore and Charlotte.

The Culture Excellence awards, also presented by Energage, celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture, including employee empowerment, leadership, innovation and transparent business practices. FNB has received dozens of Culture Excellence awards during the program's span, most recently in the following categories:

Compensation and Benefits

Employee Appreciation

Employee Well-Being

Innovation

Leadership

Professional Development

Purpose and Values

Work-Life Flexibility

America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry-Level Employees

This is the third time that FNB has appeared on a version of this Newsweek list, which evaluates workplaces on factors including job satisfaction, meaningful work, professional development and workplace safety. Creating an environment where advancement and development are accessible to all is especially important to FNB, which strives to ensure team members begin their careers with support and success. The Company offers numerous resources that help early-career employees recognize their potential, such as the Emerging Leaders and Mentoring programs and the Young Professionals group, which provides networking and volunteering opportunities.

Additionally, all employees have access to health and wellness resources and a comprehensive benefits package, including an industry‑leading 401(k) match, mental health resources through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and tuition reimbursement, demonstrating the Company's commitment to total wellness and advancement.

Under its current leadership, FNB has earned more than 90 workplace awards, including being named one of America's Most Admired Workplaces for 2026 by Newsweek. An expanded list of accolades bestowed on the Company is available at fnb-online.com/awards. For opportunities to join one of the country's leading workplaces, visit fnb-online.com/careers.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $50 billion and over 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and equipment financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation