FNB Selected as Penn State's Official Provider of Retail Banking and Financial Services

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) today announced a partnership with Penn State that establishes FNB as the official and exclusive financial provider for all of the University's campuses, which collectively enroll nearly 90,000 students and employ more than 36,000 employees. The comprehensive relationship encompasses on-campus and digital banking services, including FNB's award-winning eStore® technology platform, financial education programming, and Treasury Management and Corporate Banking support.

Through the partnership, FNB additionally becomes a Penn State Keystone Partner, receiving high-visibility branding placements and further enhancing its contributions to impactful University programming.

According to Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank, securing an exclusive banking agreement with one of the nation's largest and most prominent universities is a significant milestone for his Company.

"FNB's partnership with Penn State puts the full scope of our capabilities on display," stated Delie. "Our strong history in State College, coupled with FNB's investments in AI and digital innovation like eStore, differentiates our offering, and we are able to leverage technology to provide a unique solution that fulfills the diverse needs of the University's students, employees and the broader community."

As Penn State's official bank, FNB will integrate 24/7 digital access with a convenient onsite presence, ensuring its service delivery channel is optimized to serve the needs of the campus community. Features will include:

Innovative Banking Tools: FNB's proprietary eStore technology has transformed the process to shop for and buy financial products and services, increasing both the speed and quality of client engagement. The Company continually enhances the platform, and with the eStore Common application, consumers and businesses can apply for more than 50 deposit and loan products simultaneously with a single, streamlined form.

FNB's proprietary eStore technology has transformed the process to shop for and buy financial products and services, increasing both the speed and quality of client engagement. The Company continually enhances the platform, and with the eStore Common application, consumers and businesses can apply for more than 50 deposit and loan products simultaneously with a single, streamlined form. On-campus Branch and ATMs: FNB will install a technology-forward banking center that, in addition to eStore, will incorporate ATMs with TellerChat. Customers can use video chat on these Interactive ATMs to conduct transactions, access services and receive assistance from a remote FNB representative during extended hours, increasing the availability of live support.

FNB will install a technology-forward banking center that, in addition to eStore, will incorporate ATMs with TellerChat. Customers can use video chat on these Interactive ATMs to conduct transactions, access services and receive assistance from a remote FNB representative during extended hours, increasing the availability of live support. Financial Education : FNB's multi-tiered financial literacy program, Financial Insights, incorporates online modules and facilitator-led courses to set learners of all ages up for success.

FNB's multi-tiered financial literacy program, Financial Insights, incorporates online modules and facilitator-led courses to set learners of all ages up for success. Specialized Products and Services: FNB's student checking account prioritizes digital banking and cost-effective features and supports school pride with Penn State-branded FNB Visa debit cards. In addition, employees will receive employee benefits as well as discounted financial services via FNB Workplace Banking Solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome our new keystone banking partner and look forward to the meaningful collaboration ahead," said Michael Wade Smith, Penn State senior vice president for external affairs. "From the very beginning, FNB demonstrated a deep commitment to the vision and mission of our institution. Their spirit of innovation and shared dedication to advancing financial literacy, fostering entrepreneurship, and strengthening student engagement position this partnership for meaningful impact."

With more than 100 years of service to the State College community,1 the Retail Banking and Financial Services partnership builds on FNB's deep ties to Penn State. Today, FNB operates 55 branches and 75 ATMs within 10 miles of one of Penn State's campuses. In addition to a strong recruiting relationship — with approximately 600 employees and 15 percent of its annual interns coming from the University — the Bank is consistently engaged with the campus community. As one prominent example, the prototype for FNB's branch design was developed in collaboration with students from Smeal College of Business. Opened in 2016 at 366 East College Avenue, it has served as a model for every FNB office opened since.

FNB's Penn State banking services are expected to launch this summer. Additional information will be shared when new milestones in the partnership are reached.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $50 billion and more than 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and equipment financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

1 Through a predecessor bank

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation