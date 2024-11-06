FNF Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) ("F&G"), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter were $266 million, or $0.97 per diluted share (per share), compared to $426 million, or $1.57 per share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders include mark-to-market effects and non-recurring items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the third quarter were $356 million, or $1.30 per share, compared to $333 million, or $1.23 per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

The Title Segment contributed $244 million , in line with $245 million for the third quarter of 2023

, in line with for the third quarter of 2023 The F&G Segment contributed $135 million , compared to $102 million for the third quarter of 2023, including alternative investment returns below our long-term expectations of $35 million and net significant income items of $16 million . Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G under "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further explanation

, compared to for the third quarter of 2023, including alternative investment returns below our long-term expectations of and net significant income items of . Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G under "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further explanation The Corporate Segment had adjusted net earnings of $3 million before eliminating $26 million of dividend income from F&G in the consolidated financial statements, compared to $8 million for the third quarter of 2023 before eliminating $22 million of dividend income from F&G in the consolidated financial statements

Company Highlights

Strong Title Segment revenue and margin; continue to successfully navigate current market: For the Title Segment, total revenue of $2.1 billion for the quarter, a 12% increase over $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $2.0 billion for the third quarter, a 6% increase over $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax title margin was 15.9% for the quarter, compared to 16.2% in the third quarter of 2023

For the Title Segment, total revenue of for the quarter, a 12% increase over in the third quarter of 2023. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of for the third quarter, a 6% increase over in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax title margin was 15.9% for the quarter, compared to 16.2% in the third quarter of 2023 F&G Segment robust sales growth across multi-channel platform drove record assets under management : For the F&G Segment, gross sales of $3.9 billion for the third quarter increased 39% over the third quarter of 2023. F&G achieved record assets under management before flow reinsurance of $62.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 20% over the third quarter of 2023

: For the F&G Segment, gross sales of for the third quarter increased 39% over the third quarter of 2023. F&G achieved record assets under management before flow reinsurance of at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 20% over the third quarter of 2023 Sustainable common dividend backed by strong balance sheet: FNF paid common dividends of $0.48 per share for $130 million and ended the third quarter with $822 million in cash and short-term liquid investments at the holding company

William P. Foley, II, Chairman, commented, "Our Title business continues to outperform in the current market and delivered an industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.9% for the third quarter. We are well positioned for a rebound in transactional levels and we continue to build and expand the business for the long-term. F&G continues to benefit as consumers want to secure the relatively higher interest rates, guaranteed tax deferred growth and principal protection that annuities provide. As a result, F&G has profitably grown assets under management before flow reinsurance to a record $62.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, driven by gross sales of $3.9 billion, an increase of 39% over the third quarter of 2023 with a record level of retail sales. The F&G Segment's earnings contribution to FNF was 39% for the first nine months of 2024, providing an important complement to our Title business. Taken together, our business is performing at a high level reflecting both our momentum and successful execution to deliver strong results."

Summary Financial Results

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year to Date

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 2024

2023 Total revenue $ 3,603

$ 2,778 $ 10,060

$ 8,320 F&G total gross sales1 $ 3,878

$ 2,781 $ 11,793

$ 9,070 F&G assets under management (AUM)1 $ 52,464

$ 47,103 $ 52,464

$ 47,103 F&G AUM before flow reinsurance1 $ 62,875

$ 52,577 $ 62,875

$ 52,577 Total assets $ 94,672

$ 74,002 $ 94,672

$ 74,002 Adjusted pre-tax title margin 15.9 %

16.2 % 14.5 %

14.3 % Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 266

$ 426 $ 820

$ 586 Net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.97

$ 1.57 $ 3.00

$ 2.16 Adjusted net earnings1 $ 356

$ 333 $ 900

$ 758 Adjusted net earnings per share1 $ 1.30

$ 1.23 $ 3.30

$ 2.80 Weighted average common diluted shares 273

271 273

271 Total common shares outstanding 274

272 274

272

1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Segment Financial Results

Title Segment

This segment consists of the operations of the Company's title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide core title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including loan sub-servicing, valuations, default services, and home warranty.

Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to successfully navigate the low transactional environment, and delivered adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title of $323 million and an industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.9% for the third quarter. While we saw limited impact in the third quarter from lower mortgage rates, we are poised to capture the upside when mortgage rates trend lower given the scale and efficiencies of our diversified national footprint. We have continued to invest in our business despite the challenging real estate market -- actively recruiting talent to drive revenue, making strategic acquisitions and investing in technology, all while maintaining industry leading margins. We firmly believe in the long-term value of the title insurance business, regardless of the cyclical nature of the real estate market."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenue of $2.1 billion , compared with $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023

of , compared with in the third quarter of 2023 Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses , of $2.0 billion , a 6% increase over the third quarter of 2023 Direct title premiums of $571 million , a 9% increase over third quarter of 2023 Agency title premiums of $789 million , an 8% increase over third quarter of 2023 Commercial revenue of $290 million , a 10% increase over third quarter of 2023

, of , a 6% increase over the third quarter of 2023 Purchase orders opened increased 1% on a daily basis over the third quarter of 2023, and purchase orders closed decreased 2% on a daily basis from the third quarter of 2023

opened increased 1% on a daily basis over the third quarter of 2023, and purchase orders closed decreased 2% on a daily basis from the third quarter of 2023 Refinance orders opened increased 46% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 17% on a daily basis over the third quarter of 2023

opened increased 46% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 17% on a daily basis over the third quarter of 2023 Commercial orders opened increased 3% and commercial orders closed increased 1% over the third quarter of 2023

opened increased 3% and commercial orders closed increased 1% over the third quarter of 2023 Total fee per file of $3,708 for the third quarter, a 2% increase over the third quarter of 2023

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Pre-tax title margin of 17.7% and industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.9% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 13.2% and 16.2%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023

of 17.7% and industry leading of 15.9% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 13.2% and 16.2%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations in Title for the third quarter of $372 million , compared with $248 million for the third quarter of 2023

for the third quarter of , compared with for the third quarter of 2023 Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the third quarter of $323 million , compared with $311 million for the third quarter of 2023

F&G Segment

This segment consists of operations of FNF's majority-owned subsidiary F&G, a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and funding agreement and pension risk transfer institutional clients.

Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have profitably grown assets under management before flow reinsurance to a record $62.9 billion at the end of the third quarter. Gross sales of $3.9 billion increased 39% over the third quarter of 2023, boosted by record retail sales of $3.5 billion, nearly double the prior year quarter. Our retail sales continue to surge driven by favorable market conditions and a strong demand for retirement savings products, and we are seeing a healthy PRT pipeline with some significant early wins in the fourth quarter. I am confident in our ability to expand our margin, even in a lower rate environment, and we will continue to benefit from our accretive flow reinsurance and owned distribution strategies, setting F&G apart. Our great results through the first nine months of the year have positioned us well for the remainder of the year and we continue to make strong progress toward our Investor Day targets."

Third Quarter 2024

Robust profitable gross sales: Gross sales of $3.9 billion for the third quarter, an increase of 39% over the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by record retail sales

Gross sales of for the third quarter, an increase of 39% over the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by record retail sales Record Retail channel sales of $3.5 billion for the third quarter, an increase of 84% over the third quarter of 2023, driven by favorable market conditions and strong demand for retirement savings products

of for the third quarter, an increase of 84% over the third quarter of 2023, driven by favorable market conditions and strong demand for retirement savings products Institutional market sales of nearly $0.4 billion of pension risk transfer for the third quarter, compared to $0.9 billion of pension risk transfer and funding agreements for third quarter of 2023; institutional sales are opportunistic and volumes vary quarter to quarter

of nearly of pension risk transfer for the third quarter, compared to of pension risk transfer and funding agreements for third quarter of 2023; institutional sales are opportunistic and volumes vary quarter to quarter Net sales of $2.4 billion for the third quarter, an increase of 4% over the third quarter of 2023

of for the third quarter, an increase of 4% over the third quarter of 2023 Record AUM before flow reinsurance of $62.9 billion at the end of the third quarter increased 20% over the third quarter of 2023. This included record AUM of $52.5 billion , an increase of 11% from the third quarter of 2023, driven by retained new business flows and net debt and equity proceeds over the past twelve months

of at the end of the third quarter increased 20% over the third quarter of 2023. This included record AUM of , an increase of 11% from the third quarter of 2023, driven by retained new business flows and net debt and equity proceeds over the past twelve months Net loss attributable to common shareholders for F&G Segment of $5 million for the third quarter due to unfavorable mark-to-market movement, compared to net earnings of $259 million for the third quarter of 2023 which included favorable mark-to-market movement

of for the third quarter due to unfavorable mark-to-market movement, compared to net earnings of for the third quarter of 2023 which included favorable mark-to-market movement Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders for F&G Segment of $135 million for the third quarter, compared to $102 million for the third quarter of 2023 F&G's adjusted net earnings reflect alternatives investment portfolio short-term mark-to-market movement that differs from long-term return expectation. The third quarter of 2024 includes short term investment income from alternative investments and $16 million of net significant income items, whereas the third quarter of 2023 included short term investment income from alternative investments and no significant income or expense items As compared to the prior year quarter, adjusted net earnings reflect asset growth, margin diversification from accretive flow reinsurance fees and owned distribution margin, disciplined expense management and higher interest expense due to planned capital market activity Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G under "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further explanation

of for the third quarter, compared to for the third quarter of 2023

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









September 30, 2024









Direct title premiums

$ 571

$ 571

$ —

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

789

789

—

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

1,159

581

526

52

— Total title and escrow

2,519

1,941

526

52

—





















Interest and investment income

815

92

712

37

(26) Recognized gains and losses, net

269

63

206

—

— Total revenue

3,603

2,096

1,444

89

(26)





















Personnel costs

810

688

80

42

— Agent commissions

612

612

—

—

— Other operating expenses

396

328

45

23

— Benefits & other policy reserve changes

1,095

—

1,095

—

— Market risk benefit (gains) losses

71

—

71

—

— Depreciation and amortization

189

35

147

7

— Provision for title claim losses

61

61

—

—

— Interest expense

56

—

36

20

— Total expenses

3,290

1,724

1,474

92

—





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 313

$ 372

$ (30)

$ (3)

$ (26)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

44

73

(25)

(4)

— Earnings (loss) from equity investments

2

2

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

5

5

—

—

—





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 266

$ 296

$ (5)

$ 1

$ (26)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 0.98





































EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.97





































Weighted average shares - basic

272















Weighted average shares - diluted

273

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









September 30, 2024









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 266

$ 296

$ (5)

$ 1

$ (26)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 313

$ 372

$ (30)

$ (3)

$ (26)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(17)

(63)

46

—

— Market related liability adjustments

145

—

145

—

— Purchase price amortization

39

14

22

3

—





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 480

$ 323

$ 183

$ —

$ (26)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 167

$ (49)

$ 213

$ 3

$ — Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(33)

12

(44)

(1)

— Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(29)

—

(29)

—

— Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

(15)

(15)

—

—

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 90

$ (52)

$ 140

$ 2

$ —





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 356

$ 244

$ 135

$ 3

$ (26)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.30

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









September 30, 2023









Direct title premiums

$ 524

$ 524

$ —

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

728

728

—

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

1,196

577

582

37

— Total title and escrow

2,448

1,829

582

37

—





















Interest and investment income

686

92

578

38

(22) Recognized gains and losses, net

(356)

(46)

(309)

(1)

— Total revenue

2,778

1,875

851

74

(22)





















Personnel costs

734

654

58

22

— Agent commissions

564

564

—

—

— Other operating expenses

380

313

38

29

— Benefits & other policy reserve changes

292

—

292

—

— Market risk benefit (gains) losses

(49)

—

(49)

—

— Depreciation and amortization

153

39

108

6

— Provision for title claim losses

57

57

—

—

— Interest expense

44

—

24

20

— Total expenses

2,175

1,627

471

77

—





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 603

$ 248

$ 380

$ (3)

$ (22)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

141

73

74

(6)

— Earnings from equity investments

15

15

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

51

5

47

(1)

—





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 426

$ 185

$ 259

$ 4

$ (22)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.58





































EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.57





































Weighted average shares - basic

270















Weighted average shares - diluted

271

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









September 30, 2023









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 426

$ 185

$ 259

$ 4

$ (22)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 603

$ 248

$ 380

$ (3)

$ (22)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

43

46

(4)

1

— Market related liability adjustments

(237)

—

(237)

—

— Purchase price amortization

26

17

5

4

— Transaction costs

1

—

1

—

—





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 436

$ 311

$ 145

$ 2

$ (22)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (167)

$ 63

$ (235)

$ 5

$ — Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

33

(15)

49

(1)

— Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

29

—

29

—

— Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

12

12

—

—

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (93)

$ 60

$ (157)

$ 4

$ —





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 333

$ 245

$ 102

$ 8

$ (22)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.23







































FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Nine Months Ended









September 30, 2024









Direct title premiums

$ 1,575

$ 1,575

$ —

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

2,166

2,166

—

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

3,555

1,636

1,772

147

— Total title and escrow

7,296

5,377

1,772

147

—





















Interest and investment income

2,308

262

2,012

114

(80) Recognized gains and losses, net

456

51

401

4

— Total revenue

10,060

5,690

4,185

265

(80)





















Personnel costs

2,316

1,986

215

115

— Agent commissions

1,681

1,681

—

—

— Other operating expenses

1,152

924

149

79

— Benefits & other policy reserve changes

2,864

—

2,864

—

— Market risk benefit (gains) losses

80

—

80

—

— Depreciation and amortization

545

106

417

22

— Provision for title claim losses

168

168

—

—

— Interest expense

152

—

94

58

— Total expenses

8,958

4,865

3,819

274

—





















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1,102

$ 825

$ 366

$ (9)

$ (80)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

223

190

51

(18)

— Earnings (loss) from equity investments

4

4

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

63

12

51

—

—





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 820

$ 627

$ 264

$ 9

$ (80)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 3.03





































EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 3.00





































Weighted average shares - basic

271















Weighted average shares - diluted

273

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Nine Months Ended









September 30, 2024









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 820

$ 627

$ 264

$ 9

$ (80)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,102

$ 825

$ 366

$ (9)

$ (80)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

5

(51)

60

(4)

— Market related liability adjustments

19

—

19

—

— Purchase price amortization

115

44

63

8

— Transaction costs

(2)

—

(3)

1

—





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,239

$ 818

$ 505

$ (4)

$ (80)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 137

$ (7)

$ 139

$ 5

$ — Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(26)

2

(27)

(1)

— Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

(7)

(7)

—

—

— Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(24)

—

(24)

—

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 80

$ (12)

$ 88

$ 4

$ —





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 900

$ 615

$ 352

$ 13

$ (80)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 3.30

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)











F&G







Nine Months Ended

Consolidated

Title



Corporate and

Other

Elimination September 30, 2023









Direct title premiums

$ 1,493

$ 1,493

$ —

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

1,991

1,991

—

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

3,288

1,629

1,523

136

— Total title and escrow

6,772

5,113

1,523

136

—





















Interest and investment income

1,915

252

1,622

84

(43) Recognized gains and losses, net

(367)

(74)

(257)

(36)

— Total revenue

8,320

5,291

2,888

184

(43)





















Personnel costs

2,166

1,908

167

91

— Agent commissions

1,534

1,534

—

—

— Other operating expenses

1,134

939

107

88

— Benefits & other policy reserve changes

1,921

—

1,921

—

— Market risk benefit (gains) losses

(20)

—

(20)

—

— Depreciation and amortization

438

115

302

21

— Provision for title claim losses

157

157

—

—

— Interest expense

129

—

71

58

— Total expenses

7,459

4,653

2,548

258

—





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 861

$ 638

$ 340

$ (74)

$ (43)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

245

165

99

(19)

— Earnings from equity investments

16

16

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

46

11

36

(1)

—





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 586

$ 478

$ 205

$ (54)

$ (43)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.17















EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.16





































Weighted average shares - basic

270















Weighted average shares - diluted

271

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Nine Months Ended









September 30, 2023









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 586

$ 478

$ 205

$ (54)

$ (43)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 861

$ 638

$ 340

$ (74)

$ (43)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

210

74

100

36

— Market related liability adjustments

(95)

—

(95)

—

— Purchase price amortization

81

54

16

11

— Transaction costs

8

—

3

5

—





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,065

$ 766

$ 364

$ (22)

$ (43)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 204

$ 128

$ 24

$ 52

$ — Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(48)

(31)

(5)

(12)

— Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

19

11

—

8

— Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)

—

(3)

—

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 172

$ 108

$ 16

$ 48

$ —





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 758

$ 586

$ 221

$ (6)

$ (43)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.80

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 67,957



$ 58,816 Goodwill



5,272



4,830 Title plant



422



418 Total assets



94,672



80,614 Notes payable



4,186



3,887 Reserve for title claim losses



1,720



1,770 Secured trust deposits



766



731 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) earnings



(1,423)



(2,119) Non-controlling interests



820



552 Total equity and non-controlling interests



8,902



7,460 Total equity attributable to common shareholders



8,082



6,908

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title Segment

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023



September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Pre-tax earnings $ 372 $ 248



$ 825 $ 638 Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Recognized (gains) and losses, net (63) 46



(51) 74 Purchase price amortization 14 17



44 54 Total non-GAAP adjustments (49) 63



(7) 128 Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 323 $ 311



$ 818 $ 766 Adjusted pre-tax margin 15.9 % 16.2 %



14.5 % 14.3 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders*

352

344

315

257

318

347

308

266 Total opened orders per day*

5.5

5.5

5.1

4.1

5.0

5.4

5.0

4.3 Purchase % of opened orders

73 %

80 %

79 %

78 %

80 %

79 %

78 %

76 % Refinance % of opened orders

27 %

20 %

21 %

22 %

20 %

21 %

22 %

24 % Total closed orders*

232

229

186

192

224

233

188

216 Total closed orders per day*

3.6

3.6

3.0

3.1

3.6

3.6

3.0

3.5 Purchase % of closed orders

77 %

81 %

79 %

80 %

80 %

81 %

78 %

76 % Refinance % of closed orders

23 %

19 %

21 %

20 %

20 %

19 %

22 %

24 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 290

$ 273

$ 238

$ 294

$ 263

$ 263

$ 241

$ 344 Total commercial opened orders

50.8

50.7

48.7

43.7

49.1

50.2

48.5

44.9 Total commercial closed orders

25.9

25.7

24.3

26.3

25.6

27.7

24.7

30.5

































National commercial revenue

$ 151

$ 145

$ 123

$ 164

$ 131

$ 132

$ 123

$ 177 National commercial opened orders

21.9

21.4

19.4

18.2

19.2

19.5

18.8

17.8 National commercial closed orders

10.4

9.8

9.2

10.1

9.4

10.1

8.7

11.9

































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 3,708

$ 3,759

$ 3,555

$ 3,806

$ 3,618

$ 3,598

$ 3,446

$ 3,649 Residential fee per file

$ 2,881

$ 2,995

$ 2,746

$ 2,889

$ 2,861

$ 2,897

$ 2,601

$ 2,542 Total commercial fee per file

$ 11,200

$ 10,600

$ 9,800

$ 11,200

$ 10,300

$ 9,500

$ 9,800

$ 11,300 National commercial fee per file

$ 14,500

$ 14,800

$ 13,400

$ 16,300

$ 14,000

$ 13,000

$ 14,100

$ 14,900

































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

10,400

10,300

10,000

9,900

10,400

10,600

10,400

10,700

































Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$ 64

$ 70

$ 70

$ 64

$ 69

$ 67

$ 62

$ 79

Title Segment (continued)

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. MONTHLY TITLE ORDER STATISTICS







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) July 2024



115,000 78 %



79,000 80 % August 2024



117,000 73 %



79,000 78 % September 2024



120,000 68 %



74,000 74 %













Third Quarter 2024



352,000 73 %



232,000 77 %



















Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) July 2023



107,000 80 %



74,000 81 % August 2023



114,000 79 %



80,000 80 % September 2023



97,000 79 %



70,000 80 %













Third Quarter 2023



318,000 80 %



224,000 80 % * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G Segment

The table below reconciles net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders. The F&G Segment is reported net of noncontrolling minority interest.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023



September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ (5)

$ 259



$ 264

$ 205 Non-GAAP adjustments(1):















Recognized (gains) losses, net 46

(4)



60

100 Market related liability adjustments 145

(237)



19

(95) Purchase price amortization 22

5



63

16 Transaction costs —

1



(3)

3 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (44)

49



(27)

(5) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (29)

29



(24)

(3) Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 135

$ 102



$ 352

$ 221

Adjusted net earnings of $135 million for the third quarter of 2024 include $111 million , or $0.40 per share, of investment income from alternative investments, $18 million , or $0.07 per share, of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income, and $12 million , or $0.04 per share, of tax valuation allowance benefit; partially offset by $14 million , or $0.05 per share, of net expense from actuarial assumption updates. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $146 million , or $0.53 per share.

include , or per share, of investment income from alternative investments, , or per share, of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income, and , or per share, of tax valuation allowance benefit; partially offset by , or per share, of net expense from actuarial assumption updates. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was , or per share. Adjusted net earnings of $102 million for the third quarter of 2023 included $97 million , or $0.36 per share, of investment income from alternative investments. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $121 million , or $0.45 per share.

included , or per share, of investment income from alternative investments. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was , or per share. Adjusted net earnings of $352 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include $317 million , or $1.16 per share, of investment income from alternative investments, $26 million or $0.10 per share of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income, and $12 million , or $0.04 per share of tax valuation allowance benefit; partially offset by $27 million , or $0.10 per share, of net expense from actuarial assumption and model updates. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $413 million , or $1.51 per share.

include , or per share, of investment income from alternative investments, or per share of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income, and , or per share of tax valuation allowance benefit; partially offset by , or per share, of net expense from actuarial assumption and model updates. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was , or per share. Adjusted net earnings of $221 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included $249 million , or $0.92 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $4 million , or $0.01 per share, of bond prepay income, partially offset by $31 million , or $0.11 per share, tax valuation allowance expense. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $348 million , or $1.28 per share.

Footnotes: 1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.

The table below provides a summary of sales highlights.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023



September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Total annuity sales

$ 3,502

$ 1,858



$ 9,389

$ 6,870 Indexed universal life sales

39

38



125

117 Funding agreements (FABN/FHLB)

—

415



1,020

871 Pension risk transfer

337

470



1,259

1,212 Gross sales(1)

$ 3,878

$ 2,781



$ 11,793

$ 9,070 Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third parties

(1,492)

(513)



(3,660)

(2,381) Net Sales(1)

$ 2,386

$ 2,268



$ 8,133

$ 6,689

Footnotes: 1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by the Company.

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to eliminate:

i. Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; and the effects of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative and other derivatives, including interest rate swaps and forwards;

ii. Market related liability adjustments: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost; the impact of initial pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses, including amortization from previously deferred pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses; and the changes in the fair value of market risk benefits by deferring current period changes and amortizing that amount over the life of the market risk benefit;

iii. Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset and the change in fair value of liabilities recognized as a result of acquisition activities);

iv. Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items;

v. Certain income tax adjustments: the impacts related to unusual tax items that do not reflect our core operating performance such as the establishment or reversal of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances in our Title and Corporate and Other segments;

vi. Other "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual items": Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these expenses are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years;

vii. Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments: the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments attributable to the equity interest of entities that FNF does not wholly own; and

viii. Income taxes: the income tax impact related to the above-mentioned adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction

While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

AUM is comprised of the following components and is reported net of reinsurance assets ceded in accordance with GAAP:

i. total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding investments in unconsolidated affiliates, owned distribution and derivatives;

ii. investments in unconsolidated affiliates at carrying value;

iii. related party loans and investments;

iv. accrued investment income;

v. the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments; and

vi. cash and cash equivalents excluding derivative collateral at the end of the period.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio that is retained.

AUM before Flow Reinsurance

AUM before Flow Reinsurance is comprised of components consistent with AUM, but also includes flow reinsured assets.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio including reinsured assets.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on retained assets.

Sales

Annuity, IUL, funding agreement and non-life contingent PRT sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e., contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Life contingent PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.