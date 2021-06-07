Foam Market worth $118.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Foam Market by Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene (EPS & XPS), Polyolefin (PE, PP, EVA), Phenolic, PET), Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-Use Industry (Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Foam Market size is estimated at USD 93.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 118.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2026. The market is propelled by the growth of various end-use industries. Increasing investments in infrastructure, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in China, India, and Brazil have also boosted market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=81495607

Browse in-depth TOC on "Foam Market"

149 – Tables

57 – Figures

227 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/foam-market-81495607.html

Polyurethane is projected to be the largest foam type in the foam market.

MDI, TDI, polyether polyols, and polyester polyols are the major raw materials used to make polyurethane foam. PU foam has open-cell structures. Generally, manufacturers make these foams by reacting polyols and diisocyanates, both of which are extracted from raw petroleum. A blowing agent is used to blow the cells of the foam and expand its volume to form lightweight PU foam. Generally, polyols with TDI (toluene diisocyanate) produce flexible foam, which is mainly used to make flexible slab stock foam, while polyols with MDI produce rigid foam. PU foam has a low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties. It is available in a wide range of rigidity, hardness, and density levels. Low-density flexible foam is used in upholstery, bedding, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. It is also used in thermal insulation and RTM cores. PU foam is categorized into three sub-segments - flexible PU foam, rigid PU foam, and spray PU foam.

Building & construction is expected to lead the foam market.

Foam is used in the building & construction industry for forging, pipe-in-pipe, doors, roof board, and slabs. PU foam is widely used for insulation as it has a low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, and relatively good mechanical strength and insulating properties. Closed-cell PVC foam is used as a core material for the construction of high-performance sandwich structures.

Excellent acoustic absorption quality and high thermal insulation properties allow melamine to be used in the marine craft, generators, and compressor rooms. There is an increased demand for high-end products such as acoustic panels, suspended baffles, and metal ceiling panels in the construction industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=81495607

APAC is the largest foam market globally.

The foam market in APAC is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Rest of APAC. The region is the fastest-growing in the foam market, driven by high economic growth and heavy investments in the automotive, marine, building & construction, and manufacturing industries. The growth of the APAC market is propelled by the increasing use of foam in the building & construction, automotive, footwear, sports & recreational, furniture & bedding, and packaging industries. The demand for high-quality products, rising population, and the growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development in the market. The continuous growth in the manufacturing of products for domestic use, as well as exports, drives the demand for foam in the region.

BASF SE (Germany), Armacell International S.A. (Germany), JSP (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Recticel (Belgium), Rogers Corporation (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Arkema (France), and Zotefoams Plc (UK) are some of the major players catering to the demand for foam, globally.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

1. PACKAGING FOAM MARKET- GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2022

by Structure Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam), Material Type (Polystyrene Foam, Polyurethane Foam, Polyolefin Foam), Service Type (Food Service, Protective Packaging), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/packaging-foam-market-175027446.html

2. RIGID FOAM MARKET- GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2022

by Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl-Chloride), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Appliances, Packaging, Automotive), Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rigid-foam-market-48172921.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/foam-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/foam.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets