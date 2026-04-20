Focus Acquires Progressive Solutions, Bringing 25 Years of Dental IT Expertise into Its Healthcare Technology Platform

Dental practices nationwide gain a Unified Partner for Managed IT, cybersecurity, and data — built for the way healthcare practices work.

CHICAGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus, a Unified Healthcare technology partner delivering Managed IT, Managed Security, and Managed Data to healthcare practices nationwide, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Progressive Solutions, a dental IT services company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fenton, MO. The acquisition, which closed in January, marks Focus's first strategic expansion into the dental market and strengthens its position as the go-to Managed IT partner for healthcare practices of every specialty.

For 25 years, Progressive Solutions has built and supported the technology infrastructure that dental practices depend on. The company brings three purpose-built dental technology brands into the Focus platform: Dental Backup, providing automated encrypted backup and recovery for dental data; Dental Secure Mail, HIPAA-compliant email encryption designed for dental workflows; and MyBridge Communications, a VoIP and telecommunications solution trusted by more than 6,000 users. All three will continue operating under their existing names.

"Dental practices carry the same cybersecurity threats and technology burdens as any healthcare practice, and they deserve a partner who actually understands their world," said Bruce Schaumberg, Founder and CEO of Focus. "Cory has built that trust with dental offices across the region over 25 years. Bringing Progressive Solutions into Focus means dental practices now have a Unified Partner who can meet them where they are: fixing what's broken, stabilizing what's unsteady, and enabling growth when the foundation is solid. That's exactly what we do."

"Progressive Solutions was built on one principle: take the technology burden off the practice so they can focus on their patients," said Cory Anderson, founder of Progressive Solutions and Regional Vice President at Focus. "Focus runs on that same principle, just at a scale and depth of capability that makes us an even stronger partner for every dental office we serve."

Dental practices face mounting pressure from rising cybersecurity threats, HIPAA compliance demands, and the challenge of managing technology across multiple vendors with no single point of accountability. Focus eliminates that complexity. As the Unified Partner for healthcare IT, security, and data, Focus brings everything under one roof and one team, so practice leaders stop managing vendors and start focusing on care.

Progressive Solutions will continue serving its established Missouri and Illinois dental client base under the Progressive Solutions name through 2026, with full Focus capabilities behind every engagement. Outside those markets, the business operates under the Focus brand. The acquisition supports Focus's broader growth strategy as it expands its unified healthcare technology platform across specialties nationwide.

To learn more about Focus's dental IT and managed security services, visit focushcs.com/lp/progressive-solutions.

About Focus

Focus is your Unified Partner in healthcare technology, taking your IT, security, and data headaches off your plate by bringing them together under one roof. One team, one point of accountability, so you can get back to your practice and your patients. We meet you where you are: if technology is holding you back, we fix it. If systems work but aren't driving growth, we stabilize them. When the foundation is solid, we enable growth. Trusted by practices of all sizes, with experience across 100+ EHR and PM systems. For more information, visit focushcs.com.

SOURCE Focus