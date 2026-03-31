Focus Drops "Solutions" and Steps into Its Next Chapter as Healthcare's Unified IT Partner

After more than 2,000 data conversions and a decade serving healthcare practices nationwide, the rebrand signals something bigger: one team, one roof, one point of accountability.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Solutions, a healthcare IT services company with experience across 100+ EHR and practice management systems, today announced it has officially rebranded as Focus. The new name and identity mark a deliberate evolution: the company has grown from its roots in EHR implementation and consulting into a fully integrated managed services provider delivering Managed IT, Managed Security, and Managed Data under one roof.

The name change is not cosmetic. More than 2,000 data conversions, 24/7 healthcare-focused support, and a client base spanning practices of all sizes across the country earned the company the right to simplify its identity. One name. One team. One point of accountability.

"Healthcare practices are drowning in complexity," said Bruce Schaumberg, Founder and CEO of Focus. "They're juggling multiple vendors, dealing with disconnected systems, and spending time on technology problems instead of patients. We built Focus to solve that. This rebrand isn't just a new logo. It's a declaration that we are the partner who brings it all together and takes it off your plate."

The timing reflects the reality practices face right now. Cybersecurity threats targeting healthcare are accelerating. Data management demands are growing. And practices are under mounting pressure to do more with less. Focus meets organizations where they are: fixing what's broken, stabilizing what's unsteady, and enabling growth when the foundation is solid.

The new Focus brand rolls out across all client communications, digital channels, and touchpoints beginning today, with a redesigned website launching this summer.

To connect with the Focus team, visit focushcs.com or email [email protected].

About Focus

Focus is your Unified Partner in healthcare technology, taking your IT, security, and data headaches off your plate by bringing them together under one roof. One team, one point of accountability, so you can get back to your practice and your patients. We meet you where you are: if technology is holding you back, we fix it. If systems work but aren't driving growth, we stabilize them. When the foundation is solid, we enable growth. Trusted by practices of all sizes, with experience across 100+ EHR and PM systems. For more information, visit focushcs.com

SOURCE Focus