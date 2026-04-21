FOCUS Hires Carrier-Side Operations Leader to Build the Next Generation of Insurance Service Delivery

New SVP of Operations brings nearly two decades of carrier-side transformation experience and North America underwriting practice leadership to the leading insurance operations partner serving MGAs, regional carriers, and specialty programs.

SUNRISE, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOCUS Insurance Services, a PEAK6-backed insurance operations partner for MGAs, P&C carriers, and specialty programs, has appointed Anthony (Tony) Haverty as Senior Vice President of Operations. The hire reflects the company's investment in operational leadership that matches the scale and complexity of the clients it serves and the pace at which AI and technology are reshaping insurance service delivery.

Haverty spent nearly two decades at The Hartford, where his career spanned life and annuity operations, small commercial, middle market, marine, and specialty lines. He led the process function for middle market commercial before being selected as Operations & UW lead for a $450 million, multi-year enterprise transformation program that modernized how the carrier's small, middle, and large underwriting and operations teams worked. This work spanned core systems implementation, data architecture, and end-to-end workflow redesign. He followed that with leadership on an underwriting cockpit initiative designed to put decision-ready data directly into the underwriter's workflow.

Most recently, Haverty led the North America underwriting practice at Genpact, where he worked across the full spectrum of the insurance market with MGAs, MGUs, regional carriers, and top-five carriers in Personal, Commercial, and Specialty lines. That role gave him visibility into how operations are structured across every segment of the industry, and where the gaps between what's possible and what's deployed are widest.

"The operational bottleneck in insurance is rarely the underwriting decision itself," Haverty said. "It's the intake, the servicing, the documentation, and the handoffs around it. I've spent my career learning how to fix that — first inside a single carrier, then across dozens of them. FOCUS gave me the chance to do it at a scale where strategy, process, and technology aren't separate conversations with separate owners."

"We're building FOCUS for what's coming next, AI-integrated operations, scalable delivery models, and the kind of infrastructure our clients are going to need as their books grow. Tony is the leader we wanted in place to achieve that level of growth. His experience spans a $450 million modernization program inside a top-ten carrier, he's advised MGAs and carriers across every segment at Genpact, and he has a practical view of where AI belongs in the workflow and where it doesn't. He's a great fit for where we are today and where we're headed," said Peter Crowe, President of FOCUS.

Haverty described the speed of change as a defining factor in his decision to join FOCUS. "A document extraction capability that took us two years and millions of dollars to build at a carrier — my tech lead and I rebuilt on Azure Foundry in a 45-minute phone call. That's the pace of our industry; FOCUS' culture, organizational structure, and leadership will allow us to fully leverage it."

The SVP of Operations role is new at FOCUS and is a signal that the company is building dedicated operational leadership to match the growing complexity of its client base. Haverty is P&L accountable for service delivery across a team of hundreds licensed professionals providing underwriting support, policy services, claims support, customer service, quality assurance, and business analysis.

His mandate spans three priorities:

Operational visibility - Moving from account-level reporting to connected, client-level performance intelligence, so patterns surface across the full scope of what FOCUS delivers.

Pragmatic AI integration - Building a technology strategy scaled to the realities of mid-market insurance operations. FOCUS is strategically building AI capabilities that earn its place in the workflow rather than layered on top of it.

Growth-ready infrastructure - Evaluating where strategic partnerships, expanded capabilities, and new delivery models position FOCUS to capture opportunities that U.S.-based, licensed operational expertise uniquely qualifies it to serve, including work that offshore providers structurally cannot fulfill.

FOCUS' insurance operations services are built for every stage of growth.

About FOCUS

FOCUS Insurance Services is a full-service insurance operations partner purpose-built for MGAs, P&C carriers, and specialty programs. The company delivers licensed, U.S.-based operational capacity across underwriting support, policy administration, claims support, customer service, quality assurance, print and mail, and business analysis backed by the proprietary InFocus platform for policy and claims management. FOCUS maintains an NPS more than double the insurance industry average and has launched more than 30 carriers, MGAs, and service centers nationwide.

Contact:

Kim Tambo

***@teamfocusins.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13140810

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SOURCE FOCUS