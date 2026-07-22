Focus Expands Its Unified Healthcare Platform with the Acquisition of GuideIT

As healthcare organizations struggle with the growing complexity of technology, Focus continues to build a more unified approach.

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is more essential to healthcare than ever before. Yet for many healthcare organizations, every new capability has come with another vendor, another contract, another support team, and another layer of complexity.

The result isn't better technology. It's greater complexity - and fragmented accountability.

Focus believes healthcare deserves a better model.

Today, Focus announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GuideIT, a nationally recognized managed technology services company headquartered in Plano, Texas. Upon closing, GuideIT will operate as GuideIT, A Focus Company.

The acquisition advances Focus's long-term strategy of replacing fragmented technology relationships with a single accountable partner—one responsible not just for keeping technology running, but for helping healthcare organizations operate more effectively.

GuideIT was selected because it has spent more than two decades proving that belief - earning the trust of healthcare organizations through exceptional service delivery, deep operational expertise, and long-standing client relationships. Those strengths complement Focus's growing platform and reinforce a shared commitment to accountability, partnership, and measurable results.

"Healthcare doesn't have a technology problem, it has an accountability problem," said Bruce Schaumberg, Founder and CEO of Focus. "Too many organizations are expected to coordinate multiple technology providers when what they really need is one partner accountable for making technology work. That's the company we're building. GuideIT has earned an outstanding reputation by putting clients first, and together we'll help healthcare organizations spend less time managing vendors and more time delivering exceptional patient care."

For GuideIT clients, the transition will be seamless. Existing teams, contracts, and day-to-day relationships will remain unchanged. What changes is the breadth of expertise and resources available behind those relationships.

Together, Focus and GuideIT enable healthcare organizations to replace multiple technology relationships with a single accountable operating partner. Instead of coordinating separate providers for infrastructure, security, and support, healthcare leaders gain a single trusted team responsible for delivering secure, reliable technology that improves operational performance and enables caregivers to remain focused on patient care.

"Our responsibility was finding a partner that would strengthen what our clients value without changing who we are," said Russell Freeman, Board Member and CEO of GuideIT. "Our clients have always trusted us because we take ownership of their success. Focus shares that same belief - that technology should come with accountability, not complexity. Together, we'll preserve that commitment while expanding what we're able to accomplish for the organizations we serve."

The combination expands Focus's national delivery capabilities, deepens its technical expertise, and positions the company to support larger and more complex healthcare organizations while continuing to invest in automation, security, and emerging technologies.

Healthcare will continue to evolve.

Technology will continue to evolve.

The way healthcare organizations manage technology must also evolve.

Focus believes the future belongs to healthcare organizations that replace technology fragmentation with unified accountability. GuideIT accelerates that vision, bringing Focus one step closer to building the Unified Healthcare Platform healthcare organizations need - one defined not by the number of services it offers, but by the accountability it delivers and the outcomes it helps clients achieve.

Focus extends its appreciation to the team at MartinWolf for serving as financial advisor to GuideIT throughout the transaction.

About Focus

Focus is building a more unified model for healthcare technology. By bringing together managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, data, and strategic advisory services into one accountable relationship, Focus helps healthcare organizations reduce complexity, strengthen resilience, and improve operational performance. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Focus serves healthcare organizations across North America.

About GuideIT

GuideIT is a managed technology services company that helps organizations align technology with business priorities. The company provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud integration, IT and clinical service desk, and medical data services for healthcare organizations and enterprises nationwide. GuideIT is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

SOURCE Focus