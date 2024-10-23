FOCUS, PLEASE!! STōK COLD BREW LAUNCHES A NEW ENERGY BREW THAT PACKS A PUNCH

Don't sleep on this cold brew! NEW STōK Cold Brew Energy is the latest – and boldest - addition to the STōK portfolio with an extra kick of caffeine plus B-vitamins, ginseng and guarana

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STōK Cold Brew Coffee, a leader in the multi-serve Ready to Drink coffee category, is entering bold new territory with the launch of NEW STōK Cold Brew Energy. This latest offering packs a powerful mix of smooth, quality coffee, focus-boosting caffeine plus B-vitamins, ginseng and guarana into a single can to give you an extra kick in the a** (and prefrontal cortex!) when you need it most. Keep STōK Cold Brew Energy on hand when focus is lagging, "to-do" lists beckon, and your inbox simply won't stop pinging.

STōK Cold Brew Energy

STōK Cold Brew Energy isn't an energy drink, and it certainly isn't just 'coffee in a can'—it's an energy coffee. That means it's still packed with the bold, smooth taste you've come to expect from STōK Cold Brew, supplemented with 195mg of caffeine and a trio of B-vitamins, ginseng, and guarana. It's like a pep talk you can crack open any time of day, to help you get that W.

The only question left to ask: What flavor will fuel your focus? With STōK Cold Brew Energy, you have three delicious varieties to choose from: Mocha Cream, Vanilla Cream, and Caramel Cream. Regardless of your personal preference, every sip is sweet, creamy bold and cold… only with that added kick to help you power through the day like a boss.

"Keeping a close watch on how coffee trends are changing, we're thrilled to bring STōK Cold Brew Energy to the boldest coffee drinkers out there – delivering the coffee-forward flavor our brand fans love, with a boost of caffeine," said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready to Drink Beverages at Danone North America. "STōK fans have long loved enjoying our multi-serve format at home, but we also know that their lives are busy, and they are constantly on the go. Each can of the latest and greatest from STōK is packed with smooth flavors and 195mg of caffeine to help support their focus — wherever their day takes them."

STōK Cold Brew Energy is now available in 11oz cans at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores and will be rolling out at additional retailers nationwide in 2025. Level up your day and use the store locator to find STōK Cold Brew Energy near you: stokbrew.com/where-to-buy.

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew on Instagram and @SToKcoldbrew on TikTok.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.com.

SOURCE STōK Cold Brew