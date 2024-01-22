FocusPoint hires Peter Brown to strengthen its presence in Europe and GCC markets

Brown joins former Guggenheim colleagues, David Conrod and Robert Mortimer to lead distribution efforts in Europe and Gulf markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FocusPoint Private Capital Group ("FocusPoint") and its affiliate in the UK, FocusPoint Europe LTD, ("FPE") announced the appointment of Peter Robert Brown as FPE's Managing Director, Head of EMEA to expand coverage for its clients across institutions and high-net-worth platforms in Europe and GCC. 

Brown joins FPE from Jefferies Private Fund Group in London, where he was a Managing Director, Head of EMEA from 2018, covering Europe and GCC markets and raising capital for private equity, credit and income-related strategies and direct transactions. Previously, Peter was a Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners, where he was Head of the Middle East. Prior to that, he spent almost a decade at HSBC in the Gulf. Brown has extensive experience in raising capital for many investment strategies.

"We are very excited to have Peter join the FocusPoint team. Several of us worked closely with Peter when we were at Guggenheim Partners and having him join FPE, as we extend our reach into Europe and the Gulf, is exciting and impactful," said David Conrod, Chief Executive of FocusPoint. "Peter has a long history of raising alternative assets and throughout his career has consistently demonstrated strength in working with Limited Partners, consultants, and General Partners. Prior to Guggenheim, Peter and I worked together at HSBC Asset Management and in that role he established a terrific track record of accomplishments, and believe he will add significant value to our global business platform," Conrod added.

"As we build FocusPoint's presence in the GCC and EMEA regions, Peter brings almost 30 years of institutional sales, capital markets, and investment banking experience, along with deep investor relationships globally. Peter will also help our clients access capital across Europe and the Middle East among family offices, sovereign wealth funds, pensions and insurance companies," Conrod added.

"I am delighted to join the team and I look forward to contributing to its European strategy and ongoing growth by providing investors and consultants access to high quality private capital markets strategies" Brown said. "FocusPoint differentiates itself from other capital placement firms through its long history of fundraising experience, expertise, and stability of its senior team as well as access to best-of-breed private market managers and independent sponsors. I am very excited to be working with EMEA clients to bring them high-quality fundraising guidance."

In this new role, Brown is based in FocusPoint's London office and reports to Conrod.

About FocusPoint Private Capital Group
FocusPoint Private Capital Group (https://www.fpcgllc.com/) was founded in 2010 by David Conrod and Robert Mortimer, who were at Guggenheim Partners at its inception in 2000. ns. Headquartered in New York, the firm is an independent private capital placement firm raising capital for private equity, credit, real estate, real assets and direct transactions in developed and emerging markets.

FocusPoint operates as a FINRA regulated broker-dealer in the U.S. and is a member of SIPC and its partners launched FocusPoint Europe LTD at the end of 2023.

