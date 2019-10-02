Fodor's List of the 100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World for 2020 Includes the Quirky, Fancy, Wonderful...and One Old-School Campsite

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel today released the 2020 edition of Fodor's Finest: The 100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World, its definitive list of the best hotels in the world.

Revived in 2018 after years of dormancy, the Fodor's list of best hotels includes a wide range of properties for nearly every budget – eschewing a narrow focus on high-end luxury properties that characterizes most other "best hotel" lists. The list is hand-picked by Fodor's editors and is purely editorial, with no input or sponsorship from outside parties.

"The best hotels in the world are certainly larger than life – but not necessarily out of reach for the average traveler," said Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director of Fodors.com. "Whether rustic or luxurious, the 100 diverse properties on this year's list each offer an experience loaded with authentic charm, breathtaking accommodations, and an intangibly seductive feeling of wonder."

Among the wide variety of hotel properties on the 2020 list:

Camp Wandawega ( Elkhorn, Wisconsin ): This storied campsite has served as a hideaway for Chicago criminals and a priests' church retreat during its long history. Its current incarnation is uber-cool, with accommodations spread over cabins and cottages, and amenities like a teepee and treehouse drawing some of today's hottest brands for photo shoots.

( ): This storied campsite has served as a hideaway for criminals and a priests' church retreat during its long history. Its current incarnation is uber-cool, with accommodations spread over cabins and cottages, and amenities like a teepee and treehouse drawing some of today's hottest brands for photo shoots. Fogo Island Inn ( Newfoundland, Canada ): Carefully perched upon long stilts along the rocky shores of Fogo Island, the Fogo Island Inn offers luxury comforts seamlessly integrated with breathtaking natural surroundings. Amid all the luxury, the hotel dedicates itself to investing profits back into the Fogo Island community.

( ): Carefully perched upon long stilts along the rocky shores of Fogo Island, the Fogo Island Inn offers luxury comforts seamlessly integrated with breathtaking natural surroundings. Amid all the luxury, the hotel dedicates itself to investing profits back into the Fogo Island community. Dar Ahlam ( Ouarzazate, Morocco ): Located down a dirt road with no signage in the remote foothills of the Atlas Mountains, this ornate hotel feels like it was conjured from Aladdin or One Thousand and One Nights, brimming with exotic wonder and mystery.

View the full 2020 Fodor's Finest list of the 100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World

