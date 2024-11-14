Fodor's Travel 2025 Go & No Lists encourage rediscovering the joy of travel while carefully considering its impacts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel, the leading name in travel recommendations for over 85 years, today announced its highly anticipated Go List of recommended destinations and No List of destinations to reconsider for 2025.

This year's recommendations encourage wanderlusters to reconnect with the joy of travel while also carefully considering the impacts of tourism. The Go List teems with lust-worthy, off-the-beaten path destinations ripe for exploring, while the No List shines a light on places suffering from untenable popularity that are collapsing under the burden of their own prominence.

As with all Fodor's Travel recommendations, this year's Go and No List selections are purely editorial, with no input from outside parties.

"For us, travel is everything. But this last year has posed new issues, risks, and annoyances. Travel is somehow a little more frenetic," said Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director of Fodors.com. "For 2025, we want travel to return to an instrument of joy. A break from the stress of the everyday. A change of scenery that inspires us to unwind, recharge, and gain a fresh perspective."

The Go List: 25 Places That Have Us Excited For The Year Ahead

This year's Go List consists of 25 captivating places worth exploring in the year ahead. From the colonial charm of Merida, Mexico to the remote beauty of the Marquesas Islands in French Polynesia, many of this year's chosen destinations are slightly off the beaten path and primed for new adventures.

Domestic U.S. destinations on this year's Go List include Houston, South Dakota's Badlands National Park, and Los Olivos, Calif.

View the entire Fodor's Go List at www.fodors.com/go-list/2025.

The No List: 15 Destinations to Reconsider in 2025

The widely cited Fodor's Travel No List continues its legacy of highlighting destinations where tourism is placing unsustainable pressures on the land and local communities. The goal is to encourage travelers to reexamine the impacts of tourism and consider exploring sustainable travel choices.

"These locations are popular for good reason – they are stunning, intriguing, and culturally significant," Tarr said. "Yet, the myriad challenges they face are both real and urgent. And these stresses need to be addressed."

Destinations on this year's No List are divided into two categories:

Perennial No List Destinations

These destinations are continuously cited — by Fodor's and many others — as examples of overtourism and its worsening environmental impacts. Despite widespread attention, little has improved in these places:

Mount Everest

Bali, Indonesia

European cities: Barcelona , Lisbon , Mallorca, Venice , and the Canary Islands

Destinations Beginning to Suffer

These destinations face increasingly looming threats, but may not yet have garnered broad awareness of their dire situations. They include the British Virgin Islands, suffering from the effects of a relentless focus on cruise tourism; Oaxaca, Mexico, where locals feel that cherished culture and customs are being commercialized; and Kerala, India, where a surge in tourism has exacerbated the impact of natural disasters.

View the entire Fodor's No List at www.fodors.com/no-list-2025.

About Fodor's Travel

The Fodor's name has been synonymous with travel for more than 85 years. Our award-winning guidebooks, website, eBooks and mobile apps provide today's traveler with up-to-the-minute information to more than 7,500 worldwide destinations. Learn more at Fodors.com, and join our engaged travel community on Facebook and Instagram. Fodor's Travel is a division of Internet Brands.

