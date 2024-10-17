Fodor's Travel names the 100 most incredible hotels in the world for 2025 and announces new guide to America's best wineries, breweries and distilleries

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel, the leading name in travel recommendations for over 85 years, today announced the 2025 edition of its Fodor's Finest: The Most Incredible Hotels in the World list and detailed an all-new guidebook exploring the best wineries, breweries, and distilleries in the United States.

2025 Fodor's Finest: 100 Hotels We're Obsessed With

These are the 100 hotels that we're obsessed with for 2025 and think you will be, too. Post this

This year's Fodor's Finest list consists of 100 extraordinary hotels around the world, hand-picked by Fodor's editors with input from 750 hotel experts from all corners of the globe – and absolutely no sway or sponsorship from outside parties.

Counter to many other "best hotels" lists that narrowly focus on luxe new properties, Fodor's Finest includes a wide range of hotel destinations covering budgets ranging from modest to infinite.

"Every single Fodor's Finest property has been vetted by our team, every hotel has been experienced, and every stay has been extraordinary," said Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director at Fodors.com. "That's also why we don't rank them – making it onto this list is achievement enough. Ultimately, these are the 100 hotels that we're obsessed with for 2025 and think you will be, too."

Just 15 U.S. and two Canadian hotel properties made this year's list, including Washington D.C.'s Yours Truly and Willard InterContinental; the intimate Chloe New Orleans; Denver's breathtaking The Ramble; and the Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge in British Columbia, a remote glamping paradise.

View the entire Fodor's Finest List of the 100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World at www.fodors.com/worlds-best/hotels .

Fodor's American Spirits: Crafted for beer, wine, and spirits aficionados

Growing interest in beer- and wine-making culture inspired Fodor's editors to create an all-new guidebook specifically for beer, wine, and spirits aficionados looking to craft unforgettable trips around their passions.

Whether the goal is to taste the wines of Napa Valley, learn about craft beer brewing in Michigan, or explore the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Fodor's American Spirits brims with with travel recommendations for the best places to learn about and taste the best wines, beers, ciders, and spirits produced in the U.S. Detailed travel guidance includes hotel and restaurant recommendations, input from local writers to help find under-the-radar gems, and practical tips including when to go, getting around, beating the crowds, and saving time and money.

Fodor's American Spirits will be released on November 19, 2024. It is currently available for pre-order at Amazon here .

About Fodor's Travel

The Fodor's name has been synonymous with travel for 85 years. Our award-winning guidebooks, website, eBooks and mobile apps provide today's traveler with up-to-the-minute information to more than 7,500 worldwide destinations. Learn more at Fodors.com , and join our engaged travel community on Facebook and Instagram . Fodor's Travel is a division of Internet Brands .

SOURCE Fodor's Travel