Folded Flag Foundation Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary on Memorial Day 2024

A Decade of Honor, A Lifetime of Support: Celebrating 10 Years Serving the Families of Our Nation's Heroes

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day, The Folded Flag Foundation proudly announces its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of unwavering commitment to honoring our fallen heroes and supporting their families. Under the theme "A Decade of Honor, A Lifetime of Support: Celebrating 10 Years Serving the Families of Our Nation's Heroes," the foundation is launching a year-long campaign to commemorate this significant milestone and raise $1 million in new funds to further its mission.

Founded by Bill Foley, a West Point graduate and veteran, the Folded Flag Foundation was born out of friendship, honor, and a profound appreciation and dedication to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded nearly $15 million in financial assistance and academic support services through more than 3,400 scholarships to the families of fallen service members.

"Memorial Day is a special day set aside for us to remember and honor those who gave their lives defending our country. The children and spouses of these fallen heroes live with this sacrifice and memory every day," said Bill Foley, Founder of the Folded Flag Foundation. "This day also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Folded Flag Foundation. From the beginning, the mission of this organization has been to honor the legacy of our nation's heroes by supporting their families. We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our donors whose donations honor the legacy of these mothers, fathers, husbands and wives who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

About the Folded Flag Foundation:

The Folded Flag Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the legacy of our nation's fallen heroes by providing educational scholarships and support grants to the families of military and government personnel who have lost their lives in service to our country. Founded in 2014, the foundation has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships and grants, empowering the children and spouses of the fallen to pursue their educational and career aspirations.

