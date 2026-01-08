Follett Higher Education Launches Cameron J Apparel Brand

New premium apparel brand marks Follett's expansion into design-led product development, bringing differentiated styles, premium quality, and added value to campus partners and customers across North America.

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Higher Education, North America's largest campus retailer, announced the launch of Cameron J, a new premium apparel brand available exclusively through Follett's campus stores and ecommerce sites. The launch represents a meaningful expansion of Follett's capabilities—from curating a wide assortment of officially licensed brands to building elevated, design-driven apparel—with the goal of providing unique and exclusive assortments and increased value for Follett's college and university partners.

The launch of Cameron J reflects Follett Higher Education's continued commitment to helping campus partners build differentiated retail experiences that resonate with today's shoppers. Building on decades of experience supporting schools through campus retail operations, course material delivery, and curated assortments, the company is expanding into design-led product development. This approach strengthens in-store relevance, enhances the shopper experience, and creates new value for the campuses Follett serves.

"This launch signals an important evolution for Follett and our partner schools," said Emmanuel Kolady, Chief Executive Officer of Follett Higher Education. "It reflects our ability to move from curating assortments to developing exclusive products shaped by customer insights and market demand. That capability gives our partner campuses a stronger retail advantage, delivering differentiated products and greater value through the campus store."

Cameron J is a premium, officially licensed apparel collection designed for students, alumni, faculty, and fans who want a modern take on school spirit. The debut assortment included men's and women's staples, polos, vests, jackets, hoodies, and quarter-zips, featuring refined fits, premium fabrics, and custom embroidery for everyday wear.

Cameron J has already generated millions in sales, demonstrating strong demand for officially licensed collegiate apparel that is elevated, high quality, and accessibly priced.

"We built Cameron J to elevate the campus apparel experience while helping our partner schools stand out," said Jeremy Bare, Chief Merchandising Officer at Follett Higher Education. "By bringing fresh design, premium materials, and a refined fit to everyday collegiate essentials, Cameron J strengthens the overall assortment and drives engagement with students, fans, and alumni looking to show their school pride."

The Cameron J collection is available now at more than 150 Follett-operated campus stores. The brand will continue to expand this year with the introduction of a kids' line, new styles, and additional campus locations. See the complete list of participating stores here .

About Follett Higher Education

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer supporting more than 7.5 million students through its 1,000+ campus retail and eCommerce stores across North America. Follett partners with colleges and universities to deliver course materials, learning tools, and retail experiences that inspire success and community pride. Learn more at follett.com .

