Follett Higher Education to Launch Canada's First Campus-Wide Course Material Access Program at the University of Alberta

New Course Material Access program will ensure every undergraduate student has the course materials they need to excel on day one.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett of Canada Inc., Canada's largest campus retailer, today announced plans to launch Canada's first campus-wide Course Material Access program. The new Course Material Access program, often referred to as Total Access or Equitable Access, is slated to begin in Fall 2026 at the University of Alberta and will ensure that the University of Alberta's undergraduate students have immediate access to their required course materials on the first day of class.

This program reflects a shared commitment to simplify the course materials acquisition experience for students while supporting greater academic success.

"I'm a proud Canadian, and this is an exciting milestone for students and for higher education in Canada," said Chad Saunders, Group Vice President, Follett of Canada. "By launching the country's first campus-wide Access program, the University of Alberta is not only setting a new standard for course material delivery but also leveling the playing field for students. We are proud to work with the University of Alberta to ensure that every undergraduate student has the opportunity, resources, and support needed to succeed throughout their academic journey."

"The Course Material Access program ensures all undergraduate students have access to their required course materials on the first day of class," said Katherine Huising, Associate Vice-President, Campus Services at the University of Alberta. "This program reflects our commitment to prioritize student success and eliminate barriers to participation by making fees for course materials more affordable and predictable."

Follett will bring more than a decade of experience delivering Access programs at over 400 campuses across North America to support the University of Alberta's Course Material Access program. Using its proven technology platform and program infrastructure, Follett will deliver required course materials directly to students through the campus Learning Management System on or before the first day of classes.

With over 150 years of experience in the education industry, Follett is trusted by more than 40 campuses across Canada and over 1,000 across the US to help drive student success and support the higher education journey.

