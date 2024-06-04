FOLLOWING A GLOBAL REBRAND, REALTRUCK UNVEILS FIRST-EVER, EIGHT-FIGURE MARKETING CAMPAIGN ENCOURAGING TRUCK OWNERS TO "BRING YOUR TRUCK TO LIFE"

Campaign Celebrates How People Love to Personalize their Truck and Off-Road Vehicle to Pursue Life's Adventures

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc. , a global aftermarket product and accessory brand, and a digital destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts, today announced a multi-faceted marketing campaign titled "Bring Your Truck to Life." The integrated marketing campaign is the first since rebranding the company to RealTruck, and is highlighted by an eight-figure digital advertising campaign.

RealTruck Unveils First-Ever Eight-Figure Marketing Campaign Titled "Bring Your Truck to Life

The new creative celebrates life's adventures through the lens of truck and off-road vehicle owners, featuring DIYers, families and mountain bikers who bring their truck to life in pursuit of their favorite pastimes.

The "Bring Your Truck to Life" campaign showcases the company's passion for elevating every truck owner's experience and to become the world's leading aftermarket accessories brand. RealTruck's extensive catalog of products is designed and developed to customize trucks for adventures ranging from extreme overlanding to tailgating to everyday DIY projects around the house. "The 'Bring Your Truck to Life' campaign represents a milestone in RealTruck's evolution as a brand and business. It demonstrates our passion for building high-quality aftermarket accessories for truck, Jeep®, and Bronco® owners around the globe," said Tony Ambroza, Chief Growth Officer at RealTruck. "Every element in this campaign is designed to inspire enthusiasts and invite newcomers to customize their vehicles with RealTruck products in pursuit of life's adventures on four wheels."

RealTruck hired Croud, a full-service digital agency to develop the overall media strategy for the campaign that will digitally run through the year via Meta, YouTube, connected TV, and other mobile media partners. The campaign will be extended through RealTruck's website, social media channels, influencer marketing efforts, media relations, multiple truck builds for charity with celebrities and professional athlete investors in the company. It also includes exposure across thousands of retail stores committed to bringing trucks to life for truck owners around the world.

"We are proud to partner with RealTruck to help propel their brand beyond the core audience," said Joseph Antonucci, VP of Strategy and Planning at Croud. "Our shared data-driven mindset enables us to capture the attention of truck owners across the full spectrum of media channels - ensuring that all marketing spend has the ability to not only be seen, but to be remembered - so that every dollar spent guarantees incremental value. The team and I feel a huge amount of excitement and responsibility to continue the incredible work done to date, show up in meaningful ways to RealTruck consumers, and grow RealTruck's share, and, ultimately the entire aftermarket products category."

In addition to targeting truck enthusiasts with an extensive presence online, RealTruck will utilize real-life custom content from influencers throughout the year to show the progressive evolution of people bringing their truck to life. Additionally, RealTruck will be working on a number of significant charity truck builds throughout the summer with high-profile celebrities and athlete investors, culminating at the Specialty Equipment Manufacturing Show (SEMA) in Las Vegas in November. The builds will bring to life the individuals' lifestyle and personality through their truck, while also giving back to charities as part of the brand's corporate social responsibility program.

RealTruck has experienced significant growth in recent years, acquiring brands like Go Rhino and Mountain Top, while expanding manufacturing capabilities and accelerating the company's international expansion outside of North America.

For more information, please visit RealTruck.com , and to view the campaign spot, check out YouTube sm and follow on Instagram sm, TikTok sm, Facebook sm, and LinkedIn sm.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 5,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 850 patents and pending applications. The company's omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com .

SOURCE RealTruck