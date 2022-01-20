Following Historic Year for School Choice Expansion, Gov. Parson Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Missouri School Choice Week"

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of continued learning disruptions nationwide, Gov. Mike Parson has issued a proclamation drawing attention to the importance of school choice for Missouri children. The Governor declared Jan. 23-Jan. 29 to be "Missouri School Choice Week," underscoring the importance of every Missouri student, family, and teacher having access to effective education options.

Gov. Parson's proclamation comes on the heels of historic school choice expansions nationwide, including the creation of a new Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Program for students.

Missourians will celebrate School Choice Week with more than 450 events and activities across the state. The activities have been independently planned by parents, teachers, and other community members and include capitol rallies, school fairs, online meet-ups, and more. These events seek to inspire conversation about the educational choices parents want for their children, and encourage families to play an active role in their children's education.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 events have been independently planned for the Week, raising awareness about opportunity in education. More than 300 state, city, and local leaders have issued proclamations and schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will join in the celebration.

"As parents and educators know well, each child is unique," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Having an array of learning opportunities helps serve students' distinct needs. We are grateful to Gov. Parson for recognizing the role of options in education and we look forward to seeing the celebrations taking place across the state."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri .

