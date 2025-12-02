KVB Wins 'Excellence in Trust & Security' at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustFinance is pleased to announce KVB as the winner of the Excellence in Trust & Security award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025 . The recognition highlights KVB's long-standing commitment to transparency, client protection, and secure trading standards as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary.

A Milestone Achievement in KVB's 25-Year Journey

Founded in 2001, KVB has established itself as a trusted global broker with a reputation built on reliability, ethical practices, and continuous innovation. The company provides access to forex, gold, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies across multiple platforms, including MT4, MT5, the KVB App, KVB Desktop and ActsTrade.

The Excellence in Trust & Security award reflects the company's mission to create a trading environment where clients can operate with clarity and confidence. In its 25th year, KVB has introduced major updates that reinforce this mission and further strengthen its global presence.

"Receiving this award during our 25th anniversary marks a proud milestone in KVB's journey of trust and growth. It reaffirms our commitment to empowering our clients with confidence every step of the way," said Mr. Billy, CEO of KVB.

Strengthening Trust Through Security and Innovation

As part of the 2025 anniversary initiatives, KVB launched multiple client-focused promotions to deliver more value, better trading conditions, and exclusive rewards. These initiatives include:

The launch of a new Pro Account , offering tighter spreads, faster execution, and lower slippage for experienced traders.

, offering tighter spreads, faster execution, and lower slippage for experienced traders. A fully revamped Partner Rebate , featuring higher payout tiers, flexible commissions, and quicker withdrawal cycles.

, featuring higher payout tiers, flexible commissions, and quicker withdrawal cycles. A redesigned partner rewards programme built around performance-based bonuses.

built around performance-based bonuses. New client promotions aimed at increasing engagement, retention, and global network expansion.

These developments align with KVB's long-term vision to deliver secure, transparent, and reliable brokerage services to traders around the world.

"KVB continues to demonstrate what responsible and client-focused trading should look like," said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance. "Their dedication to security, transparency, and consistent platform improvements sets a positive standard for the global forex industry."

About KVB

KVB is a global trading broker offering CFDs across forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies. With more than 25 years of experience, KVB has built a solid reputation for trust, service quality, and innovation. The company supports traders worldwide through fast execution systems, advanced trading platforms, and a commitment to transparent operations. Its multi-platform offering, including MT4, MT5, the KVB App, and ActsTrade, gives traders flexibility and confidence when accessing financial markets.

KVB continues to grow its global presence through new platform enhancements, partner-focused benefits, and regional expansion plans that will be announced throughout the year.

About the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

The TrustFinance Performance Awards honour financial companies and innovators that demonstrate notable achievements in transparency, reliability, customer satisfaction, and technology leadership. Winners are selected based on verified performance metrics, client sentiment, and their contribution to a secure and trustworthy financial ecosystem.

