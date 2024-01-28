FONTAINEBLEAU DEVELOPMENT NAMES MAURICE WOODEN PRESIDENT OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

News provided by

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

28 Jan, 2024, 14:30 ET

Las Vegas gaming and hospitality veteran to lead Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the newest chapter in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maurice Wooden has been appointed the president of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a five-star luxury resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip. A 36-year veteran of the luxury hospitality sector, Mr. Wooden's experience and expertise complement the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which is built upon a 70-year legacy of sublime beauty, unparalleled service, and timeless design.

"Throughout his career, Maurice has proven himself as a leader dedicated to evolving the luxury hospitality experience on the Las Vegas Strip," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "His well-established track record along with his unparalleled consistency and a deep knowledge of the hospitality and gaming industries instill an exceptional level of confidence in us as we continue the development and refinement of our Las Vegas property. Maurice will be an excellent steward of our brand, its culture, and heritage; and we eagerly anticipate his leadership in driving the growth and development of Fontainebleau Las Vegas as we continue our focus on an excellent guest experience."

Mr. Wooden's record of leadership in gaming and hospitality is highlighted by his previous tenure as Principal Executive Officer and President of Wynn Las Vegas and as a member of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors.

"It is extraordinarily invigorating and a tremendous honor to take on the responsibility of leading an incredible team during this defining moment in Las Vegas," says Mr. Wooden. The rich history and cultural alignment with this iconic brand resonate with my own passions and I'm looking forward to building on the 70 years of incredible culture that Fontainebleau has established. Fontainebleau Development conceived this resort with a unique, independent vision that sets it apart from everything there is and anything there has ever been on the Strip. This role presents me with a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with a world-class executive team to enhance our Las Vegas community and to contribute to the growth of the Fontainebleau brand for the future."

Mr. Wooden's career at Wynn Las Vegas began in 2005 as Executive Vice President of Food and Beverage. He was later appointed Chief Operating Officer prior to becoming Principal Executive Officer and President in 2013. Mr. Wooden also served previously as the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, Vice President of Casino Marketing at The Mirage Hotel and Casino and as Vice President of Operations at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas

News Releases in Similar Topics

