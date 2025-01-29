FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS AND FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH ANNOUNCE 2025 DATES FOR SUPERSTAR DAVID GUETTA'S EXCLUSIVE RESIDENCY AT LIV AND LIV BEACH

Tickets for the highly anticipated performances now available online in addition to VIP room offers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary artist David Guetta will kick off his exclusive 2025 residency at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Friday, March 21, and Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, March 22, inside LIV. The debut of David Guetta's Bleau Era establishes the resort as the only place to see the multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and producer in North America.

DJ and producer David Guetta is a musical trailblazer, an international icon and among the most cherished electronic artists of our generation. He is the number one streamed DJ on Spotify and steadily in the Top 10, with a peak at number four, of the most listened to artists in the world on the platform.

"I'm beyond happy to be back at Fontainebleau! The energy, the crowd, the vibe — there's nowhere quite like these two destinations in the world. I would get excited every time I played at LIV, so to now have a residency at LIV and LIV Beach is incredible. I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter this year and bringing new music, new experiences, and of course, unforgettable moments to my shows. We'll have an amazing time together!" says David Guetta.

"David Guetta is one of the most iconic and influential electronic artists in the world, and we are incredibly proud that he has chosen both Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Miami Beach as his North American home for the next two years," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Soffer. "We are looking to deliver memories that last a lifetime. Guetta's performance accentuates the unparalleled Fontainebleau experience, reinforcing both resorts as must-see destinations this year and beyond."

"David Guetta is known worldwide as one of the most sought-after artists to see in person," said Groot Hospitality Founder, David Grutman. "LIV is known as the stage for the top DJs and performers - it's the perfect partnership."

In alignment with the resort's dedication to perpetuating incredible memories that last beyond a guest's stay, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering fans the opportunity to add up to two VIP David Guetta tickets while booking the best available offer of up to 35% off their hotel stay. Offers are available online and subject to availability.

Guetta's Fontainebleau residency kicks off with one performance at LIV Miami Beach and 13 performances at LIV Las Vegas and LIV Beach in 2025, with additional dates to be added. Dates include:

LIV Miami Beach

Friday, March 21

LIV Las Vegas

Saturday, March 22

Saturday, May 24

Saturday, Nov. 22

LIV Beach

Saturday, March 29

Saturday, April 5

Saturday, April 12

Saturday, April 19

Saturday, April 26

Saturday, May 3

Saturday, May 10

Saturday, May 17

Sunday, May 25

Saturday, May 31

Tickets and VIP table reservations are now available online for LIV Miami Beach, LIV Las Vegas and LIV Beach.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, including accommodations, dining, and entertainment listings, can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com . More information about Fontainebleau Miami Beach can be found at fontainebleau.com/miamibeach/.

About David Guetta

DJ. Producer. Artist. David Guetta is a musical trailblazer and an international icon and the most cherished electronic artist of our generation. He has over 75 million monthly listeners, 50 billion streams, 40 million albums sold worldwide, 2 Grammy Awards plus 110m followers across his social channels. He has been voted the world's best DJ in the DJ Mag 'Top 100' four times and won the accolade for best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards six times.

Guetta is the #1 streamed DJ on Spotify and steadily in the Top 10, with a peak at #4, of the most listened to artists in the world on the platform. Guetta has collaborated with the world's biggest stars including Rihanna, Sia, Nicky Minaj, Justin Bieber, One Republic, Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars among many others. Such work has resulted in numerous hit singles both in the dance/electronic space as well as in the pop world, with 12 tracks achieving over 1 billion streams including "Hey Mama" (3.4 billion), "I'm Good (Blue)" (3.4 billion) and "Titanium" (2.8 billion).

In 2024 Guetta achieved two Grammy nominations, 12 nominations and 4 wins at the Electronic Dance Music Awards, an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination, a Latin American Music Award nomination and a DJ Awards win for Best Ibiza Party; all in recognition of his global successes. He's also nominated for Best Remixed Recording at the 2025 Grammy Awards for his rendition of Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)". Elsewhere, Guetta reached the number 2 placement on both the DJ Mag Top 100 and 1001Tracklists Top Producers of 2024. This year Guetta also became the first ever artist to top the UK Commercial Pop Club Chart 50 times, following the success of his single, 'Never Going Home Tonight' with Alesso & Madison Love.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Fontainebleau Miami Beach

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including AAA Four Diamond signature restaurant Hakkasan and Mirabella, celebrating coastal Italian cuisine; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes. For general information or accommodations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.

About Groot Hospitality

Groot Hospitality is a Miami Beach, Florida-based collective of top restaurants, bars, cafés, and nightlife ventures. Officially formed in 2018 by globally renowned innovator and entrepreneur David Grutman, Groot Hospitality is a forerunner in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The group creates entirely unique atmospheres of upscale dining, luxe decor, marquee entertainment and highly shareable moments. By delivering one-of-a-kind experiences across its venues, the group invites guests to enjoy memorable escapes into Groot's vibrant, dynamic world.

Current Groot Hospitality properties include: Komodo, Papi Steak, Casadonna (in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality), Gekkō (in partnership with recording artist and actor Bad Bunny), and the nightclub LIV. With multiple venues in the pipeline for 2025 and 2026 throughout the world, Groot properties also include Komodo Dallas and the Las Vegas-based outposts of LIV, Komodo, and Papi Steak, now open within Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Combining a world-class culinary experience with an immersive, 360-degree approach — including a focus on headline performances and social media vignettes — Groot Hospitality consistently provides its patrons with high-energy, high-impact, and highly memorable experiences.

