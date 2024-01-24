FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES 'BLEAU BUCKETS' THE ULTIMATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT VIEWING EXPERIENCE

Fan fever takes the 90,000-square-foot BleauLive Theater, March 21 through 23

Tickets on-sale Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 12 p.m. PST online

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas introduces 'Bleau Buckets,' the Strip's newest, luxury college basketball tournament viewing experience inside the resort's fully customizable BleauLive Theater from Thursday, March 21, through Saturday, March 23. Showcasing the state-of-the-art venue's industry-leading multifunctional capabilities, BleauLive Theater will be fully reimagined, allowing guests to feel like they are courtside with a 70-foot-wide LED screen, an on-site satellite sportsbook, and classic arcade games.

The Bleau Buckets experience will include an open bar pass, a selection of the resort's culinary offerings and a variety of seating options.

"At Fontainebleau Las Vegas, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of luxury entertainment and experiences, and our inaugural Bleau Buckets college basketball viewing party is no exception," said Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Entertainment Fedor Banuchi. "BleauLive Theater will be transformed into the ultimate sports viewing experience. We look forward to three game-packed days of excitement this college basketball tournament season."

Bleau Buckets offers three distinct viewing experiences for fans.

  • Single Day Open Bar Pass
    • Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22 | Starting at $150 + fees per day
    • Saturday, March 23 | Starting at $100 + fees
      Fans can enjoy an open bar including well spirits, beer, wine, soda and water. BleauLive Theater seating available on a first-come, first served basis.

  • Reserved Seating
    For basketball enthusiasts looking to take the Bleau Buckets experience to the next level, private lounge sofa seating is available. All reservations include a dedicated waitress and unlimited buffet access. 

To set basketball lovers up with a slam dunk college basketball tournament experience, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will offer an exclusive Bleau Buckets room package that includes up to four Bleau Bucket open bar passes with room purchase.

Bleau Buckets tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 24 at 12 p.m. PST online at https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/bleau-buckets-2024/  or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. All guests must be 21 years or older.

Reserved seating reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

