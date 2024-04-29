FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS NAMED OFFICIAL EVENT PARTNER OF THE FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Fontainebleau Las Vegas and LIV Las Vegas to transform Paddock Club Rooftop into open-air nightclub at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

For renderings, click here

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. announced Fontainebleau Las Vegas as an official event partner of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. The Strip's newest luxury resort will deliver an epic party during race week as they transform the Paddock Club™ Rooftop into an open-air LIV Las Vegas, Nov. 21 through 23. LIV – created by David Grutman's Groot Hospitality and operated by Fontainebleau Las Vegas – will bring Las Vegas' hottest nightlife destination above the pitlanes, delivering F1® fans the high-energy atmosphere and A-list entertainment synonymous with Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The ultimate trackside experience will be taken to the next level as all Paddock Club guests will have access to the rooftop to enjoy LIV's star-studded lineup and dance the night away throughout the weekend.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will also have an official Paddock Club shuttle stop for ticketed LIV and Paddock Club guests.

"We're always innovating to fuse Las Vegas' dynamic elements with the thrill of the race, and this year, we're leveling up the fan experience and bringing the city's nightlife scene to life across the circuit," said F1® and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. Chief Commercial Officer Emily Prazer. "The Paddock Club Rooftop nightclub with Fontainebleau Las Vegas and LIV Las Vegas, a first in F1®, perfectly encapsulates this vision. As the newest resort on the Strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is an exciting addition to our partnership portfolio as we continue to enhance the Las Vegas Grand Prix for our fans."

"F1® has made an undeniable impact in our city and Fontainebleau Las Vegas is proud to be an official partner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, enhancing this already incredible experience," said Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden. "The Fontainebleau brand is rooted in a 70-year legacy of unparalleled luxury and entertainment. We are looking forward to bringing our signature touch of luxury hospitality to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX."

LIV will transform the Paddock Club Rooftop into the place to see and be seen during the three-night event. Delivering unparalleled 360-degree views of the race and the Las Vegas Strip, the LIV Paddock Club Rooftop activation will provide guests with a fully immersive nightlife experience featuring VIP bottle service and live sets from some of the hottest acts in today's music scene, and the perks of the Paddock Club experience. Table packages and talent lineup will be announced at a later date.

Since opening at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 2008, the LIV brand has amplified the nightlife scene and is now ranked among America's top five grossing clubs. In celebration of the partnership, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will host a private party at LIV Miami during the Formula 1® Miami Grand Prix on Friday, May 3.

For more information, contact the Las Vegas Grand Prix Sales Team via email at [email protected] or by calling 1-844-VEGASGP.

Additional details will be shared in the coming months on food and beverage, entertainment and more. For full list of ticket options and more information on the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Established in 2023, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is co-promoted by Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation, in collaboration with Clark County. The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and sees drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 215 mph (346 kph) as they drive around some of the world's most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos. Through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. has donated nearly $1 million to local organizations and programs across the state and is committed to providing resources that directly address some of the most pressing challenges facing local families and communities. The 2024 race will take place on November 21-23, 2024. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About LIV Las Vegas

LIV Las Vegas is the renowned nightlife experience created by David Grutman's Groot Hospitality and operated by Fontainebleau Las Vegas. An expansion of the original LIV inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach, LIV Las Vegas is a haven for revelers featuring a world-class entertainment lineup, VIP table and bottle service, and private skyboxes set amongst an unparalleled atmosphere. Designed by award-winning architect and designer David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, the 50,000-square-foot nightlife destination is an intimate and energetic space carefully designed to give all guests an incredible vantage point.

