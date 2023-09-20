FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TEAMS WITH DAVID GRUTMAN'S GROOT HOSPITALITY TO BRING ICONIC LIV AND LIV BEACH, KOMODO AND PAPI STEAK TO THE STRIP

The Miami-based hospitality collective expands longtime partnership with Fontainebleau Development

Assets courtesy Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Rockwell Group here

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the globally anticipated luxury destination brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, has partnered with hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman of Groot Hospitality to bring the nightclub LIV and world-renown restaurants Komodo and Papi Steak to the property when it opens its doors to the world in December 2023, pending regulatory approvals. Additionally, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Grutman will debut an all-new dayclub concept, LIV BEACH, in Spring 2024, just in time for pool season.

The joint venture is a natural extension of Fontainebleau Development and Groot Hospitality's Miami-based collaboration on the original LIV inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach, one of the country's most renowned nightclubs since 2008. Additionally, Grutman's Komodo and Papi Steak restaurants have also solidified themselves as Magic City hallmarks. Komodo, in particular, has been ranked as one of the country's highest grossing restaurants.

"Having worked closely with David Grutman and Groot Hospitality for many years, I will say they are second-to-none when it comes to executing on the core tenets of nightlife and hospitality," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "Our past collaborations have transformed LIV into a worldwide destination and have made Fontainebleau Miami Beach a haven for celebrities, and adventurous revelers, and I know the same to be true for David's other properties with Groot Hospitality. David's vision aligns with ours, and we look forward to building on our record of success by taking LIV, Komodo and Papi Steak to the next level at Fontainebleau Las Vegas."

"We could not be more excited to expand our partnership with Jeff Soffer and the team by bringing our iconic brands to the incredible Fontainebleau Las Vegas," says Groot Hospitality Owner David Grutman. "Our collaboration combines Groot's passion for creating unforgettable experiences with Fontainebleau's legacy of iconic hospitality. Together, we will provide guests with an unrivaled entertainment experience, delivering the best of what luxury daylife and nightlife has to offer – and setting a new benchmark for the Strip."

Since opening at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 2008, the LIV brand has amplified a feeling of spontaneity and high-wattage sophistication in South Florida's discerning nightlife scene. Within four years of its opening, LIV ranked among the top five highest-grossing clubs in America . Its success led to Grutman being recognized as one of the "50 Most Important People In EDM" by Rolling Stone magazine.

Komodo, a Southeast Asian dining destination with outposts in Miami and Dallas, was named one of 2022's "Top 100 Most Lucrative" restaurants in the U.S. Through curated culinary experiences and high-energy rooms, Komodo amplifies the flavors – and flair – of Southeast Asia, with a menu that offers delicious takes on regional dishes alongside an extensive sushi program. Komodo's signature aesthetic is seen through soft red and pale gold lighting, "bamboo" cutout columns, and an unmatched atmosphere of excitement and elevation. Like all Groot Hospitality restaurants, Komodo delivers a singular blend of excellent food, innovative beverages, and one-of-a-kind memories.

Groot Hospitality's Papi Steak is an intimate yet high-octane destination that promises "the ultimate in a hedonistic night out." Papi Steak serves elevated contemporary twists on tried-and-true chophouse dishes including its namesake offering, a Tomahawk cut named for David "Papi" Einhorn, Grutman's partner in the restaurant. The Papi Steak can also be ordered in a signature 'beefcase', which further amplifies the moment (think: sparklers, music, and more). Papi Steak also features bespoke cocktails, bottle service, and an impressive wine list in a luxurious setting that embodies Grutman's eye for unique experiences that blend dining and design, and Einhorn's penchant for fabulous indulgence.

Both Komodo and Papi Steak will be among the 36 first-to-market food and beverage concepts opening at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The strategic partnership between Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Groot Hospitality blends the expertise of two industry-changing hospitality leaders. Grutman and Groot will collaborate with Fontainebleau Las Vegas' exceptional in-house team to create a LIV experience that takes guests on an immersive journey through the resort's approximately 50,000-square-foot nightlife venue and 35,000-square-foot dayclub. All Groot spaces have been designed by the award-winning architect and designer, David Rockwell and Rockwell Group.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas stands on nearly 25 acres adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center District on the Las Vegas Strip. The property, acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, will be solely operated by Fontainebleau Development upon its opening. Additional details on the resort will be revealed in the upcoming months. For more information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com or 1-833-702-7070.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening December 13, 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

Fontainebleau Development, founded by Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known nightlife, dining and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

About Groot Hospitality

Groot Hospitality is a Miami Beach, Florida-based collective of top restaurants, cafés, nightclubs and hotels. Officially formed in 2018 by David Grutman, the company is a forerunner in its field, creating entirely unique atmospheres of upscale dining, luxe decor, marquee entertainment and highly shareable moments. Groot Hospitality's portfolio-wide goal is that each and every guest, no matter the venue, enjoys a one-of-a-kind escape into a vibrant, dynamic world. Current Groot Hospitality properties include: The Goodtime Hotel, the nightclubs LIV and Story, the restaurants Komodo, Papi Steak, Strawberry Moon, Swan, Gekkō and The Key Club. Groot Hospitality also holds investment stakes in the cafés OTL and Planta. Each venue is based in the South Florida region. For both The Goodtime Hotel and Swan, Grutman partnered with the multi-hyphenate musician and producer Pharrell Williams – the pair will also debut their first resort, Somewhere Else on Atlantis Paradise Island, in 2024. Multiple other projects are in the pipeline, including an expansion plan that will bring Groot Hospitality to cities worldwide. Ultimately, Groot Hospitality delivers one-of-a-kind outings across its locations and activations. By further programming the company's physical spaces with an immersive, 360-degree approach — including a focus on headline performances and social media vignettes — Groot consistently provides its patrons with an experience that is high-energy, high-impact, and highly memorable.

