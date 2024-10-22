FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO DEBUT THE EXCLUSIVE ASTON MARTIN BRITISH BLOODLINE EXPERIENCE NOVEMBER 1 THROUGH 22

The British automotive brand's next generation sportscars and notable historic models to be showcased throughout the luxury resort and casino leading up to return of Race Week on the Strip

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the Strip's newest luxury resort and casino and the gateway to Race Week 2024, is making history in November with the debut of the exclusive Aston Martin British Bloodline experience. A curated collection of current and rare vintage performance cars, the Aston Martin British Bloodline experience celebrates the intensity and unmistakable style of the British ultra-luxury brand amidst the backdrop of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Beginning November 1 through 24, more than 20 iconic Aston Martin models will be showcased throughout curated spaces of the resort, bringing fans closer than they have ever been to the bespoke craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology that defines one of the world's most prestigious automotive marques.

"As the excitement builds toward Race Week, we are thrilled to offer our guests an intimate look at the history and evolution of Aston Martin, a brand that symbolizes both excellence and sophistication," says Fontainebleau Las Vegas President, Maurice Wooden. "As a resort, we pride ourselves on bringing top-tier experiences to our guests, creating once-in-a-lifetime memories. Fontainebleau Las Vegas is extremely proud to be the exclusive partner of Aston Martin, and we are honored to bring this iconic, luxury brand for the ultimate Race Week experience."

Throughout Fontainebleau Las Vegas, guests can admire an array of Aston Martin's finest cars. Featured vehicle displays include the brand's full line-up of next generation sportscars including return of an icon, Vanquish, the brand's V12 flagship, the recently launched Vantage sportscar, the world's first Super Tourer, DB12, and the Supercar of SUV's DBX707 with a striking new interior design.

Joining the current lineup of Aston Martin vehicles is the marque's AMR24 Formula 1® challenger, whilst the 60th anniversary of Aston Martin's long-running association with the James Bond film franchise will be celebrated through display of a DB5 stunt car, used in action scenes of the 007 movie 'No Time To Die.'

Celebrating the rich 111-year heritage of the British marque, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will feature a vintage collection of rare Aston Martin vehicles, powered by Hagerty, an automotive enthusiast brand and specialty vehicle insurer. Each car represents a significant piece of automotive history and reflects the timeless appeal of Aston Martin. Highlights include the elegant 1952 DB2 and the 1957 DB2/4 MKIII, as well as the 1960 DB4 and the 1963 DB4 SS Convertible. The exhibit also features the rare 1963 DB4GT, the striking 1968 DBS and a 1970 DB6 MKII. Rounding out the collection is a 1965 DB5, the iconic model introduced to James Bond in 'Goldfinger' 60 years ago.

"This array of Aston Martin masterpieces, exclusively displayed at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, marks an incredible occasion to showcase our exciting past, present and future amidst the backdrop of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and F1's high-performance credentials," said Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of Aston Martin, Marco Mattiacci. "It's an opportunity to connect with our community of owners and bring our brand to enthusiasts from across North America during a landmark moment in the F1 calendar."

"Known for its perfect balance of form and function, Aston Martin has captivated enthusiasts since day one, earning its place as a symbol of greatness," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hagerty. "Hagerty is pleased to offer fans an opportunity to learn more about the visionary artists and engineers who built Aston Martin, one masterpiece at a time."

The Aston Martin British Bloodline experience comes as Fontainebleau Las Vegas gears up for Race Week 2024. As an official partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, the resort will transform into a high-energy destination for sports, entertainment, and exclusive experiences. More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms and suites can be found at https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/experiences/lv-grand-prix-2024/.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Aston Martin Lagonda:

Aston Martin's vision is to be the world's most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vanquish, Vantage, DB12, DBX707 and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Aligned with its Racing. Green. sustainability strategy, Aston Martin is developing alternatives to the Internal Combustion Engine with a blended drivetrain approach between 2025 and 2030, including PHEV and BEV, with a clear plan to have a line-up of electric sports cars and SUVs.

Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates, and exports cars which are sold in more than 50 countries around the world. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range proudly manufactured in St Athan, Wales. The company is on track to deliver net-zero manufacturing facilities by 2030.

Lagonda was founded in 1899 and came together with Aston Martin in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown, and the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange as Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc.

2020 saw Lawrence Stroll become the company's Executive Chairman, alongside significant new investment. This coincided with Aston Martin's return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team and commenced a new era for the iconic British marque.

About Hagerty, Inc.

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 850,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas