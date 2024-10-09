FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS UNVEILS ALL-NEW 'WINTER WONDERLAND PRESENTED BY FONTAINEBLEAU REWARDS' HOLIDAY TAKEOVER

Seasonal cheer awaits as luxury resort and casino debuts resort-wide transformation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The spirit of the season is sweeping through Fontainebleau Las Vegas as the luxury resort and casino unveils its first-ever, resort-wide 'Winter Wonderland Presented by Fontainebleau Rewards' transformation. Guests will be whisked away into an enchanting winter wonderland at every turn. Kicking off with the grand unveiling of Oasis Ice Rink – the largest real ice rink on the Strip – on November 27, the resort will tout property-wide captivating seasonal décor, must-experience holiday pop-ups, elevated Santa brunches, interactive Signature Series classes, exclusive holiday headliners inside BleauLive Theater and more.

"As we approach our one-year anniversary on December 13, the unveiling of our Winter Wonderland makes this holiday season even more special," says Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden. "We are grateful for the Las Vegas community embracing us in our first year, and we can't wait to celebrate with our guests as they discover all of the magic, the joy, and the unforgettable surprises we have in store."

To get into the holiday spirit, Fontainebleau Las Vegas offers its 'Winter Wonderland' package touting up to 25 percent off room rates with a two-night minimum and a $75 resort credit. Additionally, the resort will extend its year-long valet validation program through December 26 – allowing any guest dining at the resort's world-class restaurant and bar collection, spending within retail spaces, or enjoying a treatment at Lapis Spa & Wellness and IGK Salon to validate their valet. Additionally, locals can enjoy up to four hours of complimentary self-parking, through December 26.

Oasis Ice Rink

November 27, 2024 through January 5, 2025

Oasis Ice Rink, the largest and most luxurious ice rink on the Strip, will open just in time for Thanksgiving this season. Made entirely with real ice, Oasis Ice Rink is comprised of two rinks spanning nearly 8,000-square-feet, allowing for both public skating and private group holiday events.

The holiday village on ice will include festive brand activations by Veuve Clicquot, communal firepit rentals, merry photo moments, cozy holiday cabanas, seasonal lite bites and cocktails, and holiday movie showings, rink-side.

Oasis Ice Rink Activations :

Winter Village featuring Veuve Clicquot

Celebrate the holiday season with the Winter Village featuring Veuve Clicquot

Experience rink-side at Oasis Ice Rink. Guests can reserve a private AlpenGlobe, an intimate, igloo-like setting, that is perfect for an unforgettable festive gathering, online. Visitors are invited to indulge in bottle service of Veuve Clicquot Rosé or Yellow Label, complemented by gourmet snacks like charcuterie cones, sliders, truffle fries, and decadent desserts such as s'mores and chocolate fondue. Must be 21+ to book.

Holiday Movies | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 : Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas Thursday, Nov. 28 : The Muppet Christmas Carol Monday, Dec. 2 : The Santa Clause Wednesday, Dec. 4 : Home Alone Monday, Dec. 9 : Santa Clause 2 Wednesday, Dec. 11 : The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause Monday, Dec. 16 : Home Alone 2 Wednesday, Dec. 18 : National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Monday, Dec. 23 : The Grinch Tuesday, Dec. 24 : Elf Wednesday, Dec. 25 : A Christmas Story Monday, Dec. 30 : Frozen Wednesday, Jan. 1 : Frozen 2



The Oasis Ice Rink experience will be open seven days per week, with admission starting at $25. Admission will be available online starting Friday, Oct. 18 with exclusive Fontainebleau Rewards presale on Thursday, Oct. 17. New and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members receive waived admission fees for up to six guests. Sign up for Fontainebleau Rewards online. Valid Fontainebleau Rewards card and I.D. required upon check-in.

Skating fee, inclusive of skate rental, is available for purchase on-site for $35. Fontainebleau Rewards Members receive special pricing for skate rental of $25. Monday through Thursday, Nevada locals with a valid ID as well as military members and first responders receive a special price of $30.

Firepit and cabana rentals are available starting at $200 F&B minimum for two and a half hours. Those interested in reservations and buyouts for groups of 20 or more, please reach out to [email protected].

Oasis Ice Rink Hours

Opening Day (Nov. 27): 5 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Thanksgiving Special Hours (Nov. 28 through 29): 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Weekdays (Dec. 2 through Dec. 19): 5 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours (Dec. 20 through Jan. 5): 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec. 24 through 25): 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Navidad Azul

Azul | November 27, 2024 through January 4, 2025

Azul's signature ambiance sparkles with holiday spirit as it transforms into an over-the-top gaudy Christmas bar! Step into a whimsical wonderland where the resort's beloved cocktail hideaway becomes the place to see and be seen this holiday season featuring stunning décor, exclusive seasonal cocktails and lively seasonal entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dawn their favorite ugly sweater and indulge all season long at Navidad Azul.

Santa Brunch at La Fontaine

La Fontaine | December 14, 15, 21 and 22

Sleigh all day at the elevated Santa Brunch inside La Fontaine this holiday season. Reservations available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests of all ages are invited to indulge in a delightful sweet and savory three-course prix fixe brunch menu while enjoying whimsical activities like cookie decorating, writing letters to Santa, and capturing festive moments with Mr. Claus himself. Tickets are priced at $125 for adults and $49 for children, with holiday cocktails available for additional purchase. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made online.

Photos with Santa

Bleau Gallerie | December 14, 15, 21 and 22 | 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Capture the moment of the holiday season with photos with Santa. On the Bleau Gallerie level of the resort, Level 2 outside of La Fontaine, guests are invited to take photos with Santa for $25, with new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards members to receive a photo with Mr. Claus, complimentary – with valid rewards card and ID.

Signature Series

Fontainebleau Las Vegas invites guests to uncover industry secrets through spirited and interactive classes led by acclaimed chefs, beverage experts, and experiential connoisseurs. Throughout 2024 and into 2025, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will offer a Signature Series of classes designed to reflect the season and showcase a variety of experiences across the property. These sessions will provide guests with the opportunity to learn from the best and apply new techniques to their own culinary endeavors.

The Perfect Pair | Saturday, November 16

Don's Prime | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.| $250 per person

Nothing elevates a dinner party like a perfect wine pairing. Master Sommelier Kevin Reilly leads guests on an interactive food and wine pairing experience, covering pairing fundamentals and classic combinations. Leave with the confidence to create seamless pairings at home. Must be 21 and older to reserve. 10 seats available.

Deck the Doors | Saturday, November 30

Azul | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.| $125 per person

Celebrate the holiday season's arrival as the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Horticulture Team showcases the festive artistry of stunning holiday wreaths. Class opens with a seasonally spirited cocktail and passed canapés from Kyle Bradish , Executive Chef of Vida. Guests can then get into the holiday spirit and get creative while constructing a handmade wreath that will greet holiday visitors all season long. The celebratory afternoon to take place in Azul. 15 seats available.

Holiday Sweets | Saturday, December 7

Pastry Shop | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | $145 per person

Join the resort's pastry team to get in the holiday spirit and go on a delicious journey through the creation of classic holiday desserts. The pastry team will demonstrate festive favorites like Bûche de Noël, peppermint pretzel bark, and more. Enjoy seasonal sweets while sipping classic holiday coffees and cocktails with friends. 10 seats available.

Holiday Concerts at BleauLive Theater

Derek Hough Dance For The Holidays

December 20 | 8 p.m. | Tickets available for purchase online

With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Derek Hough Dance For The Holidays is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect.

The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience with Jennifer Hudson

December 21 and 22 | 8 p.m. | Tickets available for purchase online

History's youngest female EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson will ring in the upcoming release of her first-ever holiday album with a truly rare present for her fans — The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience for two nights at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, including accommodations, dining, and entertainment listings, can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

