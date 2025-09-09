FOOD & WINE REVEALS ITS 2025 BEST NEW CHEFS

A New Generation Is Shaping American Dining With Food That Tells Their Story

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food & Wine today announces its 37th class of Best New Chefs, celebrating 10 of the most exciting emerging culinary talents in the country. From Philadelphia to Phoenix and beyond, this new generation of chefs is redefining American dining by translating their personal histories into deeply expressive dishes. The result is food that's inventive yet nostalgic, that honors the past while looking to the future. This year's class reflects a clear shift: Chefs are putting their histories at the center of the plate.

Profiles of the 2025 Food & Wine Best New Chefs, along with reporting on restaurants, recipes from Best New Chef alums, and ideas for bringing their flavors into your kitchen, are now featured in a special Best New Chefs Digital Issue and in the October issue of Food & Wine, on newsstands September 17.

"Each year, Food & Wine Best New Chefs remind us that the future of American dining is as dynamic as it is diverse," said Hunter Lewis, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine. "This class is cooking from memory, culture, and experience and, in doing so, redefining what American cuisine looks and tastes like today. We're honored to recognize their creativity and welcome them into this extraordinary community."

2025 FOOD & WINE BEST NEW CHEFS

Mariela Camacho - Comadre Panadería, Austin

Vinnie Cimino - Cordelia, Cleveland

Aretah Ettarh - Gramercy Tavern, New York City

Kelly Jacques - Ayu Bakehouse, New Orleans

Steve Joo - Joodooboo, Oakland, California

Telly Justice - HAGS, New York City

Phila Lorn - Mawn, Philadelphia

Yotaka Martin - Lom Wong, Phoenix

Colby Rasavong - Bad Idea, Nashville

Jordan Rubin - Mr. Tuna, Portland, Maine

"The 2025 Best New Chefs are telling their stories through food—menus that read like memoirs, whether it's khao soi with Philly-Italian crab gravy, raspberry-chile conchas, handcrafted Korean tofu, or kaya jam pastries," said the editors of Food & Wine. "They're honoring heritage while fearlessly experimenting, creating dishes that are as personal and expressive as they are inventive, and together they signal an exciting new chapter in American dining. These 10 rising stars now join the 389 Best New Chefs named since 1988."

Selecting the Best New Chefs is a rigorous, monthslong process. Chefs who have been in charge of a kitchen or pastry program for five years or less are eligible for the Food & Wine Best New Chef accolade. The process begins with Food & Wine soliciting and vetting nominations from Best New Chef alumni, food writers, cookbook authors, and other trusted experts nationwide. Food & Wine scouts then travel the country, dining out in hundreds of restaurants in search of the most promising and dynamic chefs right now.

The Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2025 launch party, taking place this evening at La Tête d'Or in New York City, will feature Food & Wine Best New Chef alumni Daniel Boulud (1988), Alex Stupak (2013), Jess Shadbolt (2018), and Camari Mick (2024). CBS Mornings cohost Tony Dokoupil, for the third year, will join the celebration as emcee.

To support the new class, Food & Wine will kick off the celebration with the Best New Chefs Mentorship Program, which empowers new BNCs to grow personally and professionally in their careers. "Our goal is not only to celebrate the incredible talent of our Best New Chefs today, but also to invest in their future, connecting them with seasoned hospitality leaders who can inspire, guide, and champion their growth for years to come," says Lewis.

Jackson Family Wines, Oceania Cruises, Resy, an American Express® company, and S.Pellegrino® sponsor the 2025 Food & Wine Best New Chefs event. Resy, an American Express® company, and YETI are the sponsors of the 2025 Best New Chefs Mentorship program.

ABOUT FOOD & WINE

Food & Wine celebrates the global epicurean experience with an authoritative voice in its magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef and Global Tastemakers awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink—every day and everywhere. Food & Wine is part of People Inc.

