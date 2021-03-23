Food and Agriculture Industry Veteran, Stephanie Artnak Everett, Joins Egglife Foods as Company's Chief Legal & Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods , the innovative food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to reimagine carb-heavy foods, continues on its rapid growth trajectory in 2021. To support the company's strategic imperatives and continue to build its industry-leading leadership team, Egglife Foods announces that Stephanie Artnak Everett has joined as the company's Chief Legal & Human Resources Officer effective March 1, 2021. Everett will be responsible for all legal, human resources, compliance and corporate administrative aspects of the business. Aligning these functions with Egglife Foods' corporate growth objectives, Everett will ensure that the company continues to build a respectful and transparent organizational culture that is rooted in integrity and focused on delivering results the right way.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Egglife Foods team," says Stephanie Artnak Everett, Chief Legal & Human Resources Officer, Egglife Foods. "The brand is growing at an exponential rate, and I wholeheartedly believe in the brand's mission of transforming the future of food. I am eager to utilize my experience in the legal, HR, and compliance spaces, particularly in the food category, to help egglife continue to concrete its place in the better-for-you market."

Everett brings over 14 years of corporate and large U.S. law firm experience, including nearly 10 years as a member of executive teams in leading food and agriculture companies. Prior to joining Egglife Foods, Everett served as the General Counsel for Rose Acre Farms, the second largest egg producer in the U.S., where she led all corporate strategic and tactical legal initiatives. During her tenure, she was an integral member of the leadership team, with proven successes delivering solutions on a wide range of strategic business matters outside the strict parameters of the legal department.



Everett also led the legal function in the U.S. for Weston Foods, one of North America's leading manufacturers of baked goods, for nearly seven years. As the company's first dedicated in-house lawyer in the U.S., Everett built out all aspects of Weston Foods' legal functions in the U.S. including: merger and acquisition execution and post-closing integration processes, customer and vendor relationships, employee relations, corporate governance, compliance, and more.

Everett joins a team of seasoned consumer packaged goods executives led by Chief Executive Officer, David Kroll, who was appointed in the fall of 2019; Cynthia Waggoner, Chief Supply Chain Officer, who started with the company in January of 2019; Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer, who came on board in January of 2020; and Andrea Schwenk, Vice President of Marketing, who joined Egglife Foods full-time in June of 2020. Kroll previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago-based coconut water startup Coco5 and, before that, as Chief Marketing Officer at MillerCoors.



"Stephanie's hands-on experience covering so many essential aspects of food and agriculture operations, will be essential to our growth as a company," says David Kroll, Chief Executive Officer, Egglife Foods. "In addition, her deep understanding of the regulatory and compliance spaces, and her ability to navigate ever-changing business environments, a definite characteristic of a high-growth start-up, makes Stephanie an imperative and strategic addition to our executive leadership team."

In addition to the legal and HR functions for Egglife Foods, Everett will hold responsibility for government and regulatory affairs, systems implementation, consumer response and complaints, and corporate communications.



Everett is a graduate of Indiana University Maurer School of Law and Saint Mary's College.

About Egglife Foods

Egglife Foods is an innovative food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to reimagine carb-heavy foods. The company was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to eat healthier without sacrificing taste. Two years and over 2000 recipes later, Egglife Foods was born. Their debut product, egglife® wraps, are made with egg whites and just a few simple ingredients to deliver superior taste, texture and nutrition. They are The Perfect Wrap™ for consumers looking for a low-carb, high protein alternative to traditional tortillas. The wraps are available in five flavors – original, everything bagel style, italian style, rye style and southwest style – and are produced at Egglife's own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife wraps are available on the Egglife Foods website, Amazon Fresh and in the refrigerated section at over 3,000 retail locations across the U.S. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com .

Contact:

Tara Coyle

[email protected]

847.987.0379

SOURCE Egglife Foods

Related Links

http://egglifefoods.com

