Food Bank For NYC Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

BRONX, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Bank For NYC, the leading hunger relief organization serving all five boroughs, is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement.

"Our people-first approach starts from within," said Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of Food Bank For NYC. "We believe that when our staff feel heard, supported, and empowered, they are better equipped to serve our neighbors with dignity and compassion. That culture carries through every aspect of our work, and this recognition affirms that investing in our people is essential to advancing our mission."

As the city's largest hunger-relief organization, Food Bank For NYC works at the intersection of food access, poverty, and opportunity, serving millions of New Yorkers each year through a powerful network of 800 community partners, as well as direct services and advocacy aimed at creating lasting change.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

The winners were determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

To learn more about Food Bank For NYC, visit foodbanknyc.org/who-we-are.

SOURCE Food Bank For New York City