Food Bank For NYC Pilots Emerging Youth Leaders Advocacy Council

Group Aims to Elevate Young Adult Voices in the Fight Against Food Insecurity

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Bank For NYC, the city's largest hunger relief organization, is piloting the Emerging Youth Leaders Advocacy Council (ELAC), a new program that places college students at the center of the fight against food insecurity.

Food insecurity disproportionately affects college students and young people, yet their perspectives are often missing from policy discussions. ELAC not only addresses this gap but reflects Food Bank For NYC's strategic commitment to educating, elevating and inspiring the next generation of advocates. ELAC helps expand Food Bank For New York City's presence on college campuses, building a two-generation pipeline of equity driven leaders who understand both community realities and systems level change.

The inaugural cohort features five students from across the five boroughs who bring lived experience and a commitment to driving change on their campuses, in their communities, and in policy. During the five-month program, participants will move between advocacy training, policy coursework, organizing sessions, and weekly volunteer shifts at local food pantries. This will allow the group to connect the policy landscape to the on-the-ground reality of hunger in New York City.

Food Bank For NYC's 2026 ELAC Members are:

Aaliyah Bartholomew, Medgar Evers College, Biology

Akanksha Mahanti, Parsons School of Design, Strategic Design and Management

Brandy Moonasar, Brooklyn College, Political Science

Malaika Walter, Pace University, Peace and Justice Studies

Niav Lorenzo, Parsons School of Design, Strategic Design and Management

"Access to nutritious food is not a luxury. It is the foundation for health, dignity, and the ability to thrive," said ELAC member Aaliyah Bartholomew. "We are here to make sure student experiences help shape real solutions."

"This group of leaders brings a deep understanding of food insecurity and the power to rewrite the solutions," said Leslie Gordon, President and CEO at Food Bank For NYC. "ELAC is central to our work to build the next generation of advocates, and we're proud to offer these young adults not just a seat at the table, but the mentorship, guidance, and resources to create impact."

The program culminates in May with each ELAC member designing and leading a student-driven advocacy project focused on expanding food access. These projects aim to create tangible change, whether by influencing campus policies, raising awareness, or advancing state and city level solutions that address food insecurity.

To learn more about Food Bank For NYC's Emerging Youth Leaders Advocacy Council, visit: https://www.foodbanknyc.org/emerging-youth-advocacy-leadership-council/

