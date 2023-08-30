Food Compost Waste Program Diverts 94,000 Pounds in Food Waste, Wins 'Sustainability Initiative of the Year' Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SPX FLOW's Food Compost Waste Program was awarded "Sustainability Initiative of the Year" by Business Intelligence Group. The 2023 Sustainability Awards recognize people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Launched in 2019, the company has composted 94,000 pounds (nearly 42 tons) in food waste from its corporate Marketplace cafeteria in Ballantyne: https://youtu.be/zfU5H1wc1Xo

Chef Finnigan preps afternoon lunch in the SPX FLOW Marketplace cafeteria, collecting residential scraps for composting.

"We are proud to reward and recognize SPX FLOW for its sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

This year alone, the SPX FLOW Food Compost Waste Program has collected approximately 26,262 pounds in food waste. The Program prevents organic food material from going to landfill, reducing non-decomposing waste and methane emissions.

With vendor Earth Farms Organics, excess food is collected at the close of each business week from the Marketplace cafeteria and broken down into nutrient-rich, soil-enhancing compost.

The compost is then sold to local North Carolina farmers who use the prepped dirt to sow life back into their soil.

"Not only is this initiative in the Charlotte Marketplace lessening waste to our landfills and providing fertile compost for local farmers, but it also reduces Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. I'm very proud of the Charlotte facilities team and our Marketplace staff for their continued commitment to the environment," said Tracy Beaudry, SPX FLOW Vice President of Enterprise Safety, Quality & Sustainability.

SPX FLOW's sustainability focus has expanded to offer biodegradable cups, utensils, food containers and straws to Marketplace patrons. To learn more about SPX FLOW's commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.spxflow.com/about/earth-day-every-day.

