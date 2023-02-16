Food Logistics Names Turvo 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider for Second Consecutive Year

Turvo's industry leading collaborative TMS software recognized for creating efficiencies, driving visibility and increasing sustainability in the global cold food supply chain.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, named Turvo as a winner of its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. This award honors organizations that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

Food Logistics

This year's winners are investing in emerging technologies, from mobile applications and the Internet of Things (IoT) to solutions for food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management and transportation management (TMS). Today's software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility and more, and offer end-to-end management, from farm to fork, and beyond.

"Winning this award for the second consecutive year is significant because it validates that our customers were able to successfully grow their business in cold chain, despite ongoing global disruptions," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "We're ensuring our customers have the solutions required to reduce waste and meet sustainability goals while transporting foods safely from source to destination."

Some of the world's leading cold chain logistics companies specializing in food and beverage rely on Turvo, including Lineage Logistics LLC, Vine Line Logistics, and Genpro. They operate sophisticated supply chains, some of which feature temperature-controlled storage facilities, and all with complex distribution systems.

"Our purpose at Lineage Logistics is to transform the food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world," said Sudarsan Thattai, Lineage's CIO and Chief Transformation Officer. "With Lineage Link™, powered by Turvo, we are utilizing an award-winning solution to provide our customers with deeper visibility, collaboration, and business insights to execute with greater efficiency and drive more sustainable and resilient supply chains."

Turvo's TMS unifies internal and external systems on a single platform connecting supply chain players. It enables automation and real-time sharing for accelerated shipment planning, execution, and settlement.

"Innovating new ways to cut waste and create more sustainable supply chains is core to our corporate mission," Lang said. "Our applications such as Turvo Appointment Scheduling, Turvo Analytics, and Turvo Driver are all designed to lower wait times, reduce CO2 emissions, and help shippers determine the most efficient route between destinations."

"The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology and more," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions are being implanted to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety, or just simply automating a process."

"Whether we are digitizing a customer's transportation network or making sure just-in-time shipments make it on time to their destination, our team partners with Turvo to build flexible transportation solutions with the sensitivity that is needed in the food and beverage supply chain," said Rob Goldstein, President of Genpro.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics' awards.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

*For media inquiries, please contact Samantha Foley at 214-263-3547 or [email protected].

SOURCE Turvo