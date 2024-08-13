Turvo Appoints Vilas Madapurmath as Chief Technology Officer

Madapurmath to leverage extensive experience in engineering leadership to drive Turvo's technology innovation and expansion

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo Inc. ("Turvo" or "the Company"), provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain, today announces the appointment of Vilas Madapurmath as Chief Technology Officer. Madapurmath joins Turvo from Coupa Software, where he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

Madapurmath brings over 25 years of experience managing and leading global engineering teams. Throughout his career, he has successfully delivered enterprise software products for SaaS and on-premise customers, holding leadership roles at Coupa Software, VeriFone, Oracle, and CA Technologies, highlighting his ability to drive innovation and technological excellence.

"I am thrilled to join Turvo at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Vilas Madapurmath, CTO of Turvo. "Turvo's mission to unify and automate the global supply chain aligns perfectly with my passion for delivering market-leading technology solutions. I look forward to contributing to Turvo's growth and advancing its position as the leading collaborative TMS solution."

With Madapurmath's appointment, Turvo is poised to accelerate innovation and enhance its industry-leading capabilities.

"Vilas brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving innovation within the enterprise software sector," said Billy Sarracino, CEO of Turvo. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team as we continue to develop best-in-class supply chain technology with first-to-market solutions centered around Turvo's collaborative architecture and network approach."

Turvo remains committed to advancing the future of supply chain management through innovation, technology, and strategic leadership.

About Turvo

Turvo provides a collaborative Transportation Management System (TMS) application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers, and carriers to unite supply chain ecosystems, delivering outstanding customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and accelerated growth. The technology unifies internal and external systems, providing one end-to-end solution that streamlines operations, enhances analytics, and automates business processes while eliminating redundant manual tasks. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers and shippers, as well as small to mid-sized freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

