Food Safe Packaging at ClearBags and Upcoming Trade Show

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the packaging options at ClearBags are direct food safe and can be used in many different environments. See ClearBags highlights on their most popular food safe packaging for safer and fresher food storage.

ClearBags.com, a leading provider of packaging solutions, is proud to say that many of their packaging options and materials are safe for direct food contact. Each packaging line is designed to meet the unique needs of food businesses, providing a safe and secure way to store and transport food products.

ClearBags is addressing a growing need for food businesses to comply with strict food safety regulations and to protect their products from contamination. Food safe packaging includes bags, stand up zipper pouches, and boxes that are all made from high-quality, food grade materials that meet FDA regulations.

Food safe packaging features a range of sizes and styles to suit the needs of various food businesses, from small local restaurants to large food processing plants. Flap adhesive bags and heat seal bags can be used for individual baked goods. Stand up Pouches are durable, leak-proof, and easy to use, making food safe bags a reliable and convenient solution for food storage and transportation. Boxes are available in clear and paper options to fit candy, chocolate trays, candy apples and more.

ClearBags will be at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago to meet and speak more to those interested in learning more about food safety and the packaging available.

Sweets and Snacks Expo

The Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago, Illinois will be open to attendees from May 22 to May 25, 2023. Sweets and Snacks Expo is where some of the world's greatest candy and snack makers and their customers come to be inspired. This is North America's largest candy & snack trade show, featuring stores and manufacturers alike. Visit the ClearBags booth 11876 to learn more about our food safe packaging, see our various designs and talk about producing custom brand packaging.

About ClearBags

An innovative packaging seller for over 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. https://www.clearbags.com/

Media Contact:

Julie Vang

1 800-233-2630

[email protected]

SOURCE ClearBags