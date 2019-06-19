FoodChain ID Acquires Decernis

DEERFIELD, Ill. and ROCKVILLE, Md., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodChain ID ("FoodChain ID"), a Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC portfolio company and a market leading platform dedicated to providing technology enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions, today announced that it has acquired Decernis LLC ("Decernis"), a leading provider of technology and content solutions for compliance, safety, and risk management.

Founded in 2003, with global headquarters near Washington, DC, USA, and a European regional office in Kelkheim, Germany, Decernis delivers global compliance and risk management systems and services in the food, consumer products, and chemical sectors. Decernis delivers enterprise solutions that integrate with client processes to give horizon scanning and predictive analytics based on artificial intelligence, speed-to-market with recipe clearance, supply chain management, and reference databases. These solutions provide the most complete regulatory intelligence software suite on the market, covering over 90,000 global regulations in more than 200 countries.

Brad Riemenapp, Chief Executive Officer of FoodChain ID, said, "Decernis, with its global clients and coverage, is a strong strategic fit for FoodChain ID, strengthening our customer base and building on our global profile, domain expertise and agrifood industry leadership. With Decernis, we are adding scale to our US business and expanding our targeted portfolio through new technology enabled supply chain compliance and claim verification services. We look forward to working with the Decernis team to drive growth and meet the growing demand for food safety services."

Andrew (Pat) Waldo, Chief Executive Officer of Decernis, said, "Since our founding, we have set out to bring innovative technology and expert knowledge and have worked with our international governmental partners to support product compliance on a worldwide basis and make the task easier for manufacturers, brand-owners and retailers. By joining FoodChain ID, we will add the resources, certification, international profile, and expanded client base we need to take our business to the next level."

About FoodChain ID

The FoodChain ID Group is located across North & South America, Europe and Asia and provides integrated food safety and food quality solutions that address the challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving food industry. Serving more than 30,000 clients in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services, the FoodChain ID Group helps companies navigate the increasingly regulated global food economy demanding higher levels of transparency, accountability, safety and sustainability.

About Decernis

Decernis LLC delivers global solutions for product compliance, safety, and risk management through smart technology, Intelligent Systems Technology, Big Data Analytics, and global expertise. The company's horizon scanning, enterprise solutions, supply chain management and sector expertise in global food, consumer, and industrial product safety support clients in meeting complex market demands and key decisions. Decernis tracks regulatory developments in more than two hundred countries on a day-by-day basis.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, see www.paineschwartz.com.

