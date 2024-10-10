FoodSaver's latest innovation is the first-ever to combine the power of a countertop vacuum and heat-sealing appliance with the convenience of a cordless handheld device in one space-saving machine.

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodSaver®, the makers of the no. 1 vacuum sealing system and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, announces the launch of the Handheld+ 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System, a first-to-market cordless handheld and countertop vacuum sealer in one with unmatched versatility. Combining the power of a countertop vacuum sealer with the convenience of a cordless handheld vacuum, this innovative sealer keeps food fresh up to 5x longer* compared to ordinary storage methods and helps prevent freezer burn.

FoodSaver® Announces Launch of Handheld+ 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System for Unmatched Meal Preparation and Food Storage Versatility

As the only vacuum sealing system on the market to include a detachable cordless handheld unit, users can easily vacuum seal, heat seal and marinate all with one device. The vacuum sealer is ideal for keeping meat, seafood and vegetables as fresh as the day they were purchased, while the detachable handheld device creates an airtight seal to lock in freshness by removing air from containers, jars, reusable bags and even wine bottles. Using the power of vacuum technology, the detachable handheld device can also marinate proteins and vegetables in minutes, not hours with a 12 minute marinate cycle. Its lightweight, compact design stores in a cabinet, pantry, or drawer when not in use.

"We recognize that consumers are concerned about rising food prices and are looking for ways to save money ahead of the holiday season," said Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen, Newell Brands. "The FoodSaver Handheld+ 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System helps consumers keep their food fresher for longer, whether stored in the fridge, pantry or freezer, ultimately preventing food waste and saving them money on grocery bills. This innovative vacuum sealer is the first-ever to combine a countertop unit and a cordless handheld device into one compact machine, providing a versatile and user-friendly solution for everyday food storage needs."

The FoodSaver Handheld+ 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System is compatible with all FoodSaver® accessories including bags and rolls, Preserve & Marinate containers, bottle stoppers and jar sealers. For added convenience, the sealer features a dishwasher-safe removable drip-tray for easy clean-up and a long-lasting rechargeable battery that can seal up to 35 zipper quart bags on a single charge.

The easy-to-use 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer comes in three colors and a variety of vacuum sealing bags and accessories to get you started. MSRP ranges from $149.99 to $169.99, and the Handheld+ is available now at FoodSaver.com, Amazon, Target, Kohl's, and at Walmart in-stores and online this month.

About FoodSaver ®

When it comes to vacuum sealing, food storage, and food preservation, the FoodSaver® brand is committed to bringing a level of quality and expertise that cannot be replicated. The FoodSaver® Vacuum Sealing system works by removing air from food storage bags and food containers prior to storing, freezing, sous vide cooking, or marinating, to ensure that flavor and freshness of food is preserved longer. This helps to reduce food waste, which in turn allows you to save money on food and groceries. Visit www.FoodSaver.com for more information.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

*Compared to ordinary storage methods

